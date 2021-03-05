Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Spotlight on Danny Quadrino!

It might be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Broadway favorite Danny Quadrino, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

The most fun shout out I've ever been requested to do was a Prom proposal for someone at the stage door of Newsies :)

Who are you a super-fan of?

I'm a super-fan of the Real Housewives... every single franchise.... except OC.

When it's finally announced that Broadway is returning, what's the first thing you'll do?

I will first probably have a huge sigh of relief AND then blast my favorite show tunes and buy tickets to a show for everyday of the first week they are back! haha!

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

Cliche but I cannot wait to return to Oz to hear Glinda say "It's good to see me isn't it" the ovation and the joy will radiate through the Gershwin Theatre and I hope I can be in attendance at their first show back!

Broadway favorite and former 'Newsie' and 'Lost Boy,' is so excited to be apart of the launch of BWW Stage Door experience! Known for his pure tone, charming song interpretation, and effortless pop-rock styling, Daniel was most recently seen in the upcoming new musical FLY which had its run cut short due to covid-19 at LA JOLLA PLAYHOUSE. Previously Daniel toured the United States and Canada in the first national tour of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory as Mike Teavee.