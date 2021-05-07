Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Jonalyn Saxer Shares Her Love of Sutton Foster and Taylor Swift!

It might still be a while before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know Mean Girls vet Jonalyn Saxer, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

A fan had seen me in a show from way before Mean Girls, and made the connection when I was back in the same city on tour! It was cool to be able to give a shout out and even chat a little about both shows to someone who had seen them both!

Who are you a super fan of?

Sutton Foster is my idol and she is truly everything

And obviously, TSwift

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

My WHOLE family is a musical theater family. It wasn't that doing theater was a suggestion, it was a requirement in my household. When we're able to gather in person, we all gather around the piano and sing songs for hours.

When it's officially announced that Broadway is coming back, what's the first thing you'll do?

Probably cry. And then call my voice teacher and get BACK into those lessons

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I'm dying to see Six, and would love to be there for that. Especially since the shutdown happened ON their opening night.

Jonalyn Saxer is currently starring as Karen in the first national tour of Mean Girls after appearing in the original Broadway cast in the ensemble (where she understudies Karen, Cady, and Regina). She will be seen as a Jet girl in the upcoming West Side Story movie remake directed by Steven Spielberg.