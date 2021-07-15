Meet the Stars of Stage Door: Jared Gertner Can't Wait to Get back to THE BOOK OF MORMON

It might still be a bit before you visit your next stage door, but that doesn't mean you can't connect with your favorite Broadway stars in 2021. The best of Broadway is available to you right now through BroadwayWorld's Stage Door. Book your favorite stars from around the theater community from Broadway, West End, National Tours, Viral Stars, and more for video shout-outs, classes, and more.

Today, we're getting to know The Book of Mormon star Jared Gertner, with whom you can book a shoutout today!

What's been the craziest shout out that a fan has requested of you so far?

Gavin Creel and I once got asked to send a Happy Opening message to a school production of Mary Poppins, so Gavin taught me some of the choreography, and we danced a little for them!

Who are you a super fan of?

Boyd Gaines is my theatre idol. I'm also pretty obsessed with Martin Short! And of course the whole cast of Schitt's Creek.

What's something that even your biggest fans might not know about you?

I have a cousin who's a professional basketball player! (His name is Emeka Okafor, and he's amazing).

Broadway is coming back in the fall (yay!) Is there anything else you want to do in your downtime before you're busy back on stage/in rehearsals/etc.?

I wish I was one of those people who used the pandemic to learn a new skill, or a language or something. But I didn't. I just ate too much and built ALL THE LEGO with my son.

Which show would you like to be in the audience for on re-opening night?

I would love to be there for the re-opening of The Book of Mormon. The energy in that theatre has always been electric, so I'm sure after this long break it's going to be next level!

Jared Gertner is best known for playing Elder Cunningham in The Book of Mormon on Broadway, on the first national tour and in London (Olivier Award nomination- Best Lead Actor).