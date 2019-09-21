Meet the MEAN GIRLS Tour's Regina, Mariah Rose Faith!

Click Here for More Articles on MEAN GIRLS

This is so fetch! As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Cady, Regina, Janis, and the whole gang from the hit Tony-nominated musical Mean Girls is heading on the road! To celebrate the production beginning performances and bringing North Shore High all across the country, we're getting to know the queen bee herself, Mariah Rose Faith! Check it all out below to learn all about the star and see some of her most memorable performances!

The Mean Girls National Tour launches on September 21 in Buffalo, New York. The show features a book by nine-time Emmy Award winner Tina Fey, based on her screenplay for the film, music by three-time Emmy Award winner Jeff Richmond; and lyrics by two-time Tony Award nominee Nell Benjamin. Tony Award winner Casey Nicholaw directs and choreographs.

Mariah is an alum of the theatre collective Starkid Productions, where she appeared as Alice and Zoey in The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals. She is a student of the Los Angeles Film School where she is studying film direction. She also performs covers on her YouTube channel, which currently has over 36K subscribers. Her other theatre credits include Aldonza in Man of La Mancha, Ilse in Spring Awakening, The Cat in the Hat in Seussical and Johanna Van Gogh-Bonger in Starry.

HER MEMORABLE PERFORMANCES

'World Burn' from Mean Girls

'Seventeen' from Heathers

'Cup of Roasted Coffee' from The Guy Who Didn't Like Musicals

'Wait for Me (Reprise)' from Hadestown

'Heaven's Light' and 'Hellfire' from The Hunchback of Notre Dame

'What Baking Can Do' from Waitress





