Meet the Cast of THE ROOMMATE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

Mia Farrow - Sharon Farrow made her stage debut in 1963 in an off-Broadway production of The Importance of Being Earnest, following that with her first screen appearance in the TV series, “Peyton Place.” A few years later, her performance in Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby in 1968 received glowing reviews. Following that, she moved to England where she raised her family and became the first American actress to join the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 1980 she returned to New York for a year-long run on Broadway in Bernard Slade’s Romantic Comedy. Farrow has appeared in over 40 films throughout her career including the classics The Great Gatsby and Death on the Nile. Recently, she joined the Ryan Murphy universe starring in “The Watcher” for Netflix. Farrow was born in Los Angeles to director John Farrow and actress Maureen O’ Sullivan. In 1997, she published her New York Times best-selling memoir What Falls Away. In 2008, she was selected by Time Magazine as one of the most influential people in the world. She is well-known as an activist working with the United Nations Children’s Fund and UNICEF.