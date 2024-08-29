Meet the Cast of THE ROOMMATE, Beginning Previews Tonight on Broadway

The production officially opens on Thursday, September 12, at the Booth Theatre.
Mia Farrow and Patti LuPone are returning to Broadway tonight in the new comedy, The Roommate by Jen Silverman. The production is directed by Jack O’Brien, and will begin previews on Broadway tonight, Thursday, August 29, ahead of an official opening night of Thursday, September 12, at the Booth Theatre. Meet the cast of The Roommate below!
In the play, Sharon’s never had a roommate before. In fact, there’s a lot Sharon’s never done before, but Robyn’s about to change all that. Jen Silverman’s The Roommate shatters expectations with its witty and profound portrait of a blossoming intimacy between two women from vastly different backgrounds, as they navigate the complexities of identity, morality, and the promise of reinvention. Being bad never felt so good as it does in this riveting one-act about second acts.
Wagner Johnson Productions serve as Executive Producers. The creative team for The Roommate includes Bob Crowley (set & costume design), Natasha Katz(lighting design), and Mikaal Sulaiman (sound design).
Mia Farrow - Sharon
Farrow made her stage debut in 1963 in an off-Broadway production of The Importance of Being Earnest, following that with her first screen appearance in the TV series, “Peyton Place.” A few years later, her performance in Roman Polanski’s Rosemary’s Baby in 1968 received glowing reviews. Following that, she moved to England where she raised her family and became the first American actress to join the Royal Shakespeare Company. In 1980 she returned to New York for a year-long run on Broadway in Bernard Slade’s Romantic Comedy. Farrow has appeared in over 40 films throughout her career including the classics The Great Gatsby and Death on the Nile. Recently, she joined the Ryan Murphy universe starring in “The Watcher” for Netflix. Farrow was born in Los Angeles to director John Farrow and actress Maureen O’ Sullivan. In 1997, she published her New York Times best-selling memoir What Falls Away. In 2008, she was selected by Time Magazine as one of the most influential people in the world. She is well-known as an activist working with the United Nations Children’s Fund and UNICEF.
Patti LuPone - Robyn
Stage – New York and London: Company (both New York and London), War Paint Shows for Days, The Anarchist, Woman on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd, Noises Off, Master Class (both New York and London), The Old Neighborhood, Sunset Boulevard, Anything Goes, Les Miserables, The Cradle Will Rock (both New York and London), Oliver!, Accidental Death of an Anarchist, Edmond, The Woods, Evita, Working, The Water Engine, Stage Directions. Three seasons with The Acting Company: The Three Sisters, The Time of Your Life, Edward II, The Robber Bridegroom, Next Time I’ll Sing to You, Scapin, Measure for Measure, The Beggar’s Opera, The Lower Depths, The Hostage, Women Beware Women, The School for Scandal. Film: Beau is Afraid, The School for Good and Evil (Netflix), The Comedian, Parker, City by the Sea, David Mamet’s Heist and State and Main; Summer of Sam; Driving Miss Daisy; Witness. TV and Streaming: Marvel’s upcoming “Agatha All Along,“Hollywood,” “Pose,” “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend,” “Vampirina,” “Steven Universe,” “Penny Dreadful” Parts 1 and 2, “Girls,” “American Horror Story” (Coven and NYC),” “30 Rock,” “Glee,” “Oz,” “Life Goes On”. Opera: Regina (Kennedy Center), To Hell and Back (SF Philharmonia Baroque Orchestra); The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny and The Ghosts of Versailles (LA Opera). Awards: 3 Tonys (8 nominations); 2 Oliviers; 2 Grammys; 4 Drama Desks (9 nominations); the Drama League Award Distinguished Performance Award; 2 Emmy nominations; Critics Choice nomination. She is a founding member of both the Drama Division of The Juilliard School and John Houseman’s The Acting Company, and the author of the NY Times best-seller Patti LuPone: A Memoir.
