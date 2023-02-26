Meet the Cast of SWEENEY TODD, Beginning Previews on Broadway Tonight!

Previews begin tonight, February 26, for the Broadway revival of Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, starring Tony and Grammy-nominated multi-platinum recording artist Josh Groban (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Tony Award winner Annaleigh Ashford (Sunday in the Park with George).

Directed by Thomas Kail, and featuring music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and a book by Hugh Wheeler, from an adaptation by Christopher Bond, Sweeney Todd will officially open on March 26, 2023, at Broadway's Lunt-Fontanne Theatre.

Meet the cast bringing this show to life on stage below!

SWEENEY TODD

Tony, Emmy, and four-time Grammy Award-nominated singer, songwriter, actor, and philanthropist Josh Groban possesses one of the most outstanding and instantly recognizable voices in music. Moreover, he continues to captivate fans everywhere as both a powerhouse vocalist and dynamic Renaissance man. He has sold over 35 million albums worldwide, headlined legendary venues on multiple continents, and entertained audiences with acclaimed film and television appearances. His catalog spans a series of chart-topping blockbuster albums, including Josh Groban (5x platinum); Closer (6x platinum); Noël (6x platinum); Awake (2x platinum); Illumination; All That Echoes (gold); Stages (gold); his first UK #1 album, Bridges; and his most recent release, Harmony. Along the way, he has packed arenas throughout North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Asia.

Extending his repertoire, Groban made his Broadway debut in 2016 with a starring role in Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812. He garnered a Tony Award nomination for Best Lead Actor in a Musical. He has expanded his presence with appearances on "Glee," "The Simpsons," "The Office," "CSI: NY," "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia," and "The Crazy Ones," as well as in the feature films Coffee Town, Muppets Most Wanted, and Crazy, Stupid, Love. In addition, he starred in the Netflix series "The Good Cop" in 2018.

Groban maintains his position as the consummate American showman in 2022 and beyond. This year, he returned to the hallowed stage of Radio City Music Hall for his Great Big Radio City Show residency and launched a nationwide live tour. He remains an active arts-education philanthropist and advocate, and his Find Your Light Foundation helps enrich the lives of young people through arts, education, and cultural awareness.

MRS. LOVETT

Tony Award-winning actor Annaleigh Ashford has spent her career collaborating with acclaimed directors and actors across stage, film, and television, and she continues that award-winning work with several upcoming projects. She can currently be seen starring opposite Kumail Nanjiani in the Hulu limited series "Welcome to Chippendales" from creator Robert Siegel. Ashford is currently in production on Searchlight Pictures' horror-thriller Dust, starring opposite Sarah Paulson and Ebon Moss-Bachrach. The film will stream on Disney's DTC platforms as a Hulu Original.

Ashford most recently starred as Paula Jones in the Ryan Murphy FX series "American Crime Story: Impeachment," based on the national crisis that swept up Paula Jones, Monica Lewinsky, and Linda Tripp as principal characters in the country's first impeachment proceedings in over a century. She starred in two seasons of the hit CBS comedy "B Positive." Created by Marco Pennette and Chuck Lorre, the series also starred legendary actors Linda Lavin, Hector Elizondo, and Ben Vereen.

No stranger to Broadway, Ashford won the Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle Awards for her portrayal of "Essie" in You Can't Take It With You. Her additional Broadway credits include Sunday in the Park With George, Wicked, and Legally Blonde. She originated the role of "Lauren" in Kinky Boots, a performance for which she received another Tony Award nomination. Born and raised in Denver, Ashford now splits her time between Los Angeles and New York.

ANTHONY HOPE

Jordan is an actor, singer, songwriter, producer, and gamer whose work has spanned TV and music, Broadway and film. Jordan can be seen in Netflix's Work It and To All the Boys I've Loved Before sequel; The CW's "The Flash"; and most recently, Netflix's Hello, Goodbye, and Everything In Between; plus HBO's "Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience." He is an avid gamer and even commentated for the 2019 Fortnite World Cup.

Jordan's additional accomplishments include being the first African American to portray the title character of "Evan" in Dear Evan Hansen and "Mark" in Fox's Emmy-nominated "Rent: Live," as well as being named a breakout star by MTV and People magazine for Fox's Emmy-winning broadcast "Grease Live!" He won ABC's 25th season of "Dancing With the Stars" and collaborated with Lin-Manuel Miranda, performing a duet with him for Disney's Moana soundtrack, as well as joining the cast of Miranda's Tony Award-winning musical, Hamilton.

TOBIAS RAGG

Gaten has been seen on the New York stage this season in the Encores! production of Parade as "Frankie Epps" and in the final Broadway cast of Dear Evan Hansen as "Jared Kleinman." Matarazzo is best known for starring as "Dustin Henderson" in the hit Netflix series "Stranger Things." The show won for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the 2017 SAG Awards.

Gaten hails from New Jersey and started performing at the age of eight. A natural born performer, he began his career on Broadway starring in Priscilla Queen of the Desert (Benji) and Les Misérables (Gavroche), and he played "Jack" in the Hollywood Bowl revival of Into the Woods. Gaten can also be seen starring in the new film Honor Society on Paramount+.

BEGGAR WOMAN

On stage, Ruthie Ann Miles has appeared in The King and I as Lady Thiang (Tony Award; Grammy and Olivier Award nominations; Lincoln Center Theater); Sunday in the Park With George (both Encores! NY City Center and the Broadway transfer); Sondheim on Sondheim (Boston Pops); Sondheim on Sondheim (Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl); as well as concerts with the San Francisco Symphony and the Incheon Philharmonic Orchestra (Seoul, Korea). She's the OG Imelda Marcos in Alex Timbers' Here Lies Love, written by David Byrne with DJ Fatboy Slim (Lucille Lortel and Theatre World Awards, The Public Theater). She also played Adolfo Pirelli in Sweeney Todd (playing onstage accordion, flute and piano).

On television, Ruthie is best known as Sherri Kansky on WB's "All Rise" (CBS and OWN) or as Young Hee in FX's "The Americans" (Emmy nomination). You can hear her voice in Netflix's Over the Moon (Golden Globe and Academy Award nominations); The Tea Girl of Hummingbird Lane (Audie Award finalist, Simon Schuster); and If I Had Your Face (Penguin). Upcoming limited engagement of The Light in the Piazza at Encores! NY City Center, from June 21-25.

JOHANNA

A native of Miami, Maria Bilbao performed at Miami Childrens Theater and Miami Stage Company before moving to New York to study at AMDA. She recently appeared in Anna in the Tropics at Bay Street Theater Festival and in productions at Bucks County Playhouse, Portland Center Stage, Westchester Broadway, Aurora Theatre, and Transcendence Theatre Company.

JUDGE TURPIN

This is Jamie Jackson's fourth production of Sweeney Todd. He played the title character at Gateway Playhouse; the Bird-seller at Lincoln Center, accompanied by the New York Philharmonic; and Judge Turpin in Barrow Street's bake-house version, accompanied by piano, violin, and clarinet. Originally from Australia, Jamie trained as an actor at the National Institute of Dramatic Art (NIDA) in Sydney and then as a bookwriter/lyricist at NYU's Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program.

Broadway and Off-Broadway productions include Wicked, Dr. Zhivago, The Last Ship, Soul Doctor, and The 39 Steps. Film and TV work includes The Greatest Showman with Hugh Jackman, The Loudest Voice with Russell Crowe, and guest-starring roles on "NCIS: New Orleans," "Blue Bloods," "The Get Down," "Chicago Fire," "Quantico," "Person of Interest," "Elementary," "Blindspot," "The Family," "Unforgettable," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Madam Secretary," "Smash," "Flight of the Conchords," and the pilot of "The Blacklist" with James Spader.

With his wife and collaborator, SoHee Youn, he's written several musicals including I Spy a Spy, produced Off-Broadway at St. Clement's Theatre in 2019. Their one-man musical, Love: A Multiple Choice Question, was produced at the NY Fringe Festival; at the York Theatre; and in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. Jamie and SoHee are currently writing and composing the original musical Thunderbolt, based on the life of Australian outlaw Fred Ward and his First Nations wife, Mary Ann Bugg. jamiejackson.com

BEADLE BAMFORD

A Michigan native, John grew up loving theater and obsessed with all things scary. When he first discovered Sweeney Todd, it felt like coming home. It still does. Broadway/Off-Broadway: Les Misérables, Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street), Between the Lines. He originated the role of the D'Ysquith Family in the first national tour of A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder. Selected Regional: Grand Horizons (Ben, Asolo Rep), The Tale of Despereaux (Roscuro, Berkeley Rep) Oklahoma! (Jud, Broadway Sacramento), The Play That Goes Wrong (Robert, St. Louis Rep), The Drowsy Chaperone (Aldolpho, Goodspeed), and Disney on Classic (Soloist with the Orchestra Japan). His theatrical adaptation of Washington Irving's The Legend of Sleepy Hollow, called The Hollow, premiered last fall at Amphibian Stage. TV/Film: "The Blacklist," "A Christmas Carol." John is a graduate of the University of Michigan. Endless love and thanks to Kristen, my family, CGF, and the extraordinary Sweeney team. Thank you, Stephen Sondheim.

PIRELLI & STANDBY FOR SWEENEY TODD

Born in Bermuda and raised in Boston, Nicholas recently moved to L.A. to star as Aaron Burr in Hamilton at the Pantages Theatre. For the past 12 years, he has been a staple of the New York Broadway community performing musicals, plays, and Shakespeare. He studied at the Juilliard School and The Boston Conservatory, where he cultivated his unique range as both an actor and a singer. His professional debut was starring alongside Lin-Manuel Miranda as Benny in In the Heights in Puerto Rico. Select theater credits include Hamilton, Miss Saigon, Motown: The Musical, Lazarus (with David Bowie), Shakespeare in the Park, Hurt Village (Katori Hall), and Rent. TV credits include "All Rise" (CBS), "United States of Al" (CBS), and "Sex&Drugs&Rock&Roll" (FX).

STANDBY FOR MRS. LOVETT & BEGGAR WOMAN

Jeanna most recently originated and received a Drama Desk nomination for the title role in Diana: The Musical on Broadway and Netflix. On Broadway, de Waal starred in Kinky Boots (Lauren) and American Idiot (Heather). She originated the role of "Dawn" in Waitress, by Sara Bareilles, and the role of "Mary Barrie" in Finding Neverland, both directed by Diane Paulus at American Repertory Theater.

Off-Broadway, de Waal co-starred in the two-hander play Orwell in America (59E59 Theater) and played Chris Hargensen in MCC Theatre's reimagined production of Broadway's Carrie. She made her West End debut in the Queen musical We Will Rock You. Other notable credits include the National Tour of Wicked (Glinda) and The Rocky Horror Show (Janet) at The Old Globe. She is the founder of Broadway Weekends, which hosts annual theater summer camps for adults, led by Broadway artists.

ENSEMBLE

Broadway debut! Broadway/National Tour: Waitress (Swing, u/s Becky). Regional: Something Rotten (Bea, Pioneer Theatre), Once on This Island (Asaka, Pioneer Theatre), Rock of Ages (Justice, Theatre Aspen), Little Shop of Horrors (Crystal, Fulton Theatre), Seussical the Musical (Sour Kangaroo, Stages St. Louis), La Cage aux Folles (Francis, Pioneer Theatre), Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill (Billie Holiday, The Prizery), Ain't Misbehavin' (Nell Carter, Forestburgh Playhouse), Chicago (Matron "Mama" Morton, Forestburgh Playhouse), Show Boat (Queenie, Shenandoah Summer Theatre), Big River (Alice, Sharon Playhouse). Love to my wonderful and supportive wife and family!

ENSEMBLE

Overjoyed to make his Broadway debut in his favorite musical, alongside his brother Nicholas! His eclectic and varied path includes musicals, operas, and concerts in New York and around the world. Special highlights: Hamilton (Philip Company; Ensemble/Burr and u/s Washington); The Black Clown (Lincoln Center); Octet (Signature Theatre); Candide (Maximillian, Clarence Brown Theatre); Ragtime (Coalhouse, Great Plains Theatre); Rent (Collins, Aruba National Theatre); Mozart and Salieri (Salieri, London Time Zone Theatre). From singing gospel in Italy to opera in Germany, Jonathan is keenly establishing himself as a solo artist, receiving the Johnny Mercer Award at the 2021 American Traditions Competition. He's performed with the Cincinnati, Hilton Head, and Asheville Symphonies; Naples Philharmonic; Toronto's Amplified Opera; and Bermuda Festival of the Performing Arts. MM, McGill University; BM, University of Michigan. He performs for his family in Bermuda and Boston, and the many teachers who have enlightened him along his journey.

ENSEMBLE

Florence, South Carolina, native! Broadway/National Tours/Regional: Hairspray, Motown, NY revival of Smokey Joe's Cafe, Seussical the Musical, Show Boat, Jesus Christ Superstar. Founding member of The Doo Wop Project (PBS); Principal Singer aboard Norwegian Cruise Lines. TV/Film: "RuPaul's Drag Race" (Milan Season 4), "Gossip Girl," Call Me Miss Cleo. Special shout-out to my partner Stas, my mother Bobby, both of our families, my friends, and my supporters for their unwavering support of me as an artist who wears many hats (and wigs, haha). I love you all so much.

ENSEMBLE

Kyrie is a performer and content creator based in New York City who was most recently seen in the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes. Her credits include Ragtime (Bay Street Theater); School Girls; Or, the African Mean Girls Play (Goodman Theatre); Next to Normal (Writers Theatre, Jeff nomination for Performer in a Supporting Role); Marie Christine (BoHo Theatre, Jeff nomination for Performer in a Principal Role); Legally Blonde (Paramount Theatre); Seussical the Musical and The Color Purple (Drury Lane Theatre, Black Theater Alliance Award for Best Featured Actress in a Musical); Company (Venus Cabaret Theater); BLKS (Steppenwolf Theatre Company); Thaddeus and Slocum (Lookingglass Theatre Company); Dreamgirls (Porchlight Music Theatre). She sends love, light, and good vibes to everyone in the audience. Enjoy the show!

ENSEMBLE

Taeler is from Los Angeles and graduated with honors from The Ailey School/Fordham University with a BFA in Dance. She began her concert dance career performing with Ailey II, River North Dance Chicago, the Metropolitan Opera, and Complexions Contemporary Ballet. On Broadway, she was an original cast member in the Tony Award-winning productions of After Midnight, An American in Paris, and the latest revival of Hello, Dolly! Most recently, she joined the cast of Wicked. Other musical theater credits include Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella at Paper Mill Playhouse, Oklahoma! at Sacramento Music Circus, and New York City Center's Encores! productions of Call Me Madam and High Button Shoes. Her commercial credits include performances with Beyoncé, Kanye West, and Mariah Carey, in addition to television appearances on the Tony Awards, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," "Saturday Night Live," "MTV's Video Music Awards," and "The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade."

ENSEMBLE

Hughes was deemed a "breakout star" by the Los Angeles Times for his work in the Broadway musical Hadestown, which won the 2019 Tony for Best Musical. Prior to Hadestown, he originated the role of Pabbie in Disney's Frozen on Broadway after making his debut in Chaplin: The Musical. He has toured with Chitty Chitty Bang Bang and performed at regional theaters across the country. Favorites include Goodspeed Opera, The MUNY, Cincinnati Playhouse, St. Louis Repertory, Musical Theatre Wichita, and LA Opera. On screen, he is best known for his work as the Strongman in the movie-musical The Greatest Showman starring Hugh Jackman. He has appeared on "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" and will appear in Season 2 of "And Just Like That." Hughes graduated from New York University's Tisch School of the Arts and is the founder of the performing arts program Performer's Puzzle.

ENSEMBLE

Broadway debut! Jordan is a Joseph Jefferson Award-winning actor, educator, and producer who has performed regionally across the country for over a decade. Favorite regional credits: Sweeney Todd, Beauty and the Beast, The Wizard of Oz at Paramount Theatre; The Last Ship (Regional Premiere), Once on This Island, The Count of Monte Cristo (US Premiere) at Pioneer Theatre Company; The Prince of Egypt (World Premiere) at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley. He is a proud graduate of The Pennsylvania State University.

ENSEMBLE

Alicia Kaori likes all pie but prefers a fruit pie, when possible. Credits include The King and I (Broadway and National Tour), The Sound of Music (Paramount Theatre Aurora), "NCIS: Hawai'i" (CBS), and "Mozart in the Jungle" (Amazon). Thanks to The Mine. aliciakaori.com

ENSEMBLE

Thrilled to make his Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd! Michael was recently seen Off-Broadway as Basel in ¡Figaro! 90210. Other notable credits include the world premiere of Stonewall with New York City Opera, Man of La Mancha with Central City Opera, A Little Night Music with the Princeton Festival, and Sweeney Todd with Opera Omaha. Recent opera credits include A Midsummer Night's Dream with Des Moines Metro Opera, The Abduction From the Seraglio with Opera Omaha, Gianni Schicchi with On Site Opera, and Before Night Falls with Florida Grand Opera. In NYC, he has appeared as a soloist at Carnegie Hall, the Kaufman Music Center, and with the New York Choral Society. When not performing, Michael loves spending time with his adorable pit bull puppy, Cole. michaelkuhntenor.com

ENSEMBLE

Excited to be back on Broadway-this time as a resident of Fleet Street! Raymond has been in the Broadway companies of Aladdin (Iago), Anything Goes (John), Groundhog Day (Ralph), Honeymoon in Vegas, and Mamma Mia! Other NY stage credits include Soft Power (The Public), Mack & Mabel (Encores!), The Wild Party (Encores!), and Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Public). Regional credits include the world premieres of Trading Places (Alliance), Once Upon a One More Time (STC), and Christmas in Connecticut (Goodspeed), where he originated the role of Dudley Beecham. Film/TV credits include Marriage Story, Fire Island, The Greatest Showman, "Law & Order," "The First Lady," "Succession," "Billions," "Red Oaks," and "Smash." He has voiced numerous projects for Nickelodeon, DreamWorks, and Netflix, as well as several audiobooks. Thanks to Nicolosi, STG, and to the entire Sweeney team. Love to Robbi & Ella. Go U Northwestern! raymondjlee.com

ENSEMBLE

Megan Ort first performed Sweeney Todd at Methacton High School in her hometown Collegeville, Pennsylvania. Favorite credits include Cats (Broadway Revival), The Phantom of the Opera (u/s Christine Daaé, World Tour), Evita (Revival, First National), and her actor/musician performances as Reza in Once (Theatre Raleigh) and a dancer/violist in Soul Doctor. She serves as the Associate Director of The Yellow Wallpaper, a new play conceived and directed by her sister, Caitlin Ort. Most recently, she earned an MPA in Environmental Science and Policy Analysis from Columbia University, and specializes in clean energy and environmental justice. Proud Ithaca College graduate! Love to Megan's family, friends, teachers, and Anthony. MeganOrt.com

ENSEMBLE

Patricia has altered the history of American Broadway theater as the first woman of color to portray the Tony Award-winning role of Carlotta in the longest-running show on Broadway, The Phantom of the Opera. She is also the only woman of color to appear in Kinky Boots on Broadway. Having trained at Carnegie Mellon University, she has a wide range of credits including the Emmy Award-winning "Live at Lincoln Center" production of Sweeney Todd, the US premiere of Jerry Springer: The Opera, Baz Luhrmann's La Bohème (OBC), The Secret Garden (OBC), and The Sound of Music (OBC Revival). Some of her television credits include "Billy on the Street," "Shades of Blue," the Tony Awards, and "The Sopranos." She has taught at Carnegie Mellon, Penn State, and NYU Tisch New Studio on Broadway. Patricia will forever consider her son, DIF, her finest production of all time.

ENSEMBLE

A Cuban-Polish performer from Racine, Wisconsin, Mia recently originated the role of Jo in the world premiere of Ken Ludwig's Lend Me a Soprano at The Alley Theatre. Pre-pandemic, she made her Broadway debut as Maria while understudying in Ivo van Hove's revival of West Side Story. Regionally, she has performed at the Guthrie Theater, Paper Mill Playhouse, Geva Theatre Center, and PlayMakers Repertory Company. Her concert credits include venues such as Lincoln Center, The Times Center, and Feinstein's/54 Below, where she made her solo concert debut in "Growing Up: An Album Release Celebration in Concert!" On camera, she played Angelica in "Law & Order: SVU" and was featured in a CitiBank commercial where she got to eat BBQ chicken wings (a favorite). In 2022, Mia co-produced and released her solo debut album, Growing Up, which is available on all streaming platforms.

ENSEMBLE

Samantha was most recently seen in the world premiere of Only Gold at MCC Theater. Broadway: Hamilton, Head Over Heels (OBC), Hot Feet (OBC, Emma). Tour: Hamilton (Original Chicago Cast, Philip Tour), Nickelodeon's LazyTown. TV/Film: "Fosse/Verdon," "Girls5eva." Regional: 5th Avenue Theatre, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Cincinnati Pops. Graduate of the University of Cincinnati (CCM) and the Baltimore School for the Arts. Love to my parents, Alex, Henderson Hogan, Lac, Tommy, and the entire team at Sweeney. For Frankie and Eevee.

ENSEMBLE

Grateful to be making her Broadway debut with this incomparable team and cast! Off-Broadway: Hannah Senesh in Hannah Senesh, a one-woman play with music (Folksbiene). Regional highlights: Belle in Beauty and the Beast, Laura in The Glass Menagerie (Fulton Theatre), Portia in Something Rotten! (Pioneer Theatre), Belle in A Christmas Carol (Actors Theatre of Louisville). Heartfelt thank-yous to the team at Wolf Talent Group and to Telsey. Above all, Lexi is blessed with transcendent love from family and friends-this is for them, because of them. "Stay humble. Make something."

ENSEMBLE

Nathan originated the role of "Andrew Lynch" in the world premiere of Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty's Knoxville (Asolo Rep, Original Cast Album). Credits include Harry Potter and the Cursed Child (Broadway OBC), Hadestown (First National Tour), What We Talk About... (The Old Globe, World Premiere), Rags (Goodspeed). BFA, Carnegie Mellon University. Thanks to Nicolosi & Co., & the Tesley office.

ENSEMBLE

Broadway: Oklahoma!, Cabaret, Evita, Next Fall, The Phantom of the Opera, Urinetown, The Sound of Music. National Tours: Phantom, Labor of Love. Off-Broadway: Dream of the Burning Boy; Johnny Guitar; A Class Act; Hello Muddah, Hello Fadduh. Favorite regional credits include Beauty and the Beast, A Little Night Music, Sweeney Todd, King Lear, Trust, Cover of Life, Intimate Apparel, Three Penny Opera, Private Lives, Dr. Jekyll & Mr. Hyde, Anna Karenina, The Merry Wives of Windsor, Exit the King. She has co-created/performed several cabarets throughout the US, performed at Carnegie Hall in My Favorite Broadway Diva, and been a soloist for New Haven Symphony's Broadway Pops Series. She has toured Japan and the US with Labor of Love; performed at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics; performed "The Music of Andrew Lloyd Webber" across Europe; and danced throughout Sweden and Canada. TV: "All My Children," "The Wire." EarthPowerStones.com KristieDaleSanders.com

ENSEMBLE

Thrilled to tell the tale. Broadway: Miss Saigon (Ensemble, Chris cover), The Phantom of the Opera (Firmin, Andre), Kinky Boots (Ensemble, Don, George, Mr. Price cover). National Tours: Les Misérables (Javert, Enjolras), The Phantom of the Opera (Phantom). Regional: Sweeney Todd (Sweeney, Geva Theatre); Oliver (Bill Sykes, North Carolina Theatre); Beauty and the Beast (Beast, Ogunquit Playhouse); Phantom Spectacular (Venetian Hotel and Casino). Stephen recently performed in the Entertainment Funds one-night concert of Chess, directed by Michael Mayer. Love to his wife, actor Trista Moldovan; his aspiring film-directing son studying at Brooklyn College, Matthew; and Matt McGonagle; for their continued love and support. In loving memory of his mother, Nancy.

ENSEMBLE

Recently, Daniel was in the hit Broadway revival of The Music Man, playing Ewart Dunlop in the Barbershop Quartet. Other Broadway credits include Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Barry Mann), Evita (Che alternate for Ricky Martin), The Pirate Queen, The Woman in White, and two seasons of A Christmas Carol (Scrooge at 18) at Madison Square Garden. Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz (Juan). National Tour: Wicked. Proud native of Puerto Rico.

ENSEMBLE

Beyond grateful to be making his Broadway debut! Regional credits include A Christmas Carol (The Denver Center), Light in the Piazza, Newsies (American Gothic). Training: BFA in Acting, UW-Stevens Point. He would like to thank his family and everyone who supported the kid who always dreamed of being an actor.

ENSEMBLE

Excited to be back in the pie shop. Broadway: Kinky Boots (Lauren), Side Show (Swing, u/s Daisy & Violet), Beautiful: The Carole King Musical (Marilyn Wald, u/s Cynthia). National Tours: Beautiful (Marilyn Wald, u/s Cynthia). Off-Broadway: Johanna in Sweeney Todd (Barrow Street, Pioneer Theater), Lucy in The Streets of New York (Irish Rep). Regional: Rose in The Secret Garden (Sacramento Music Circus), Pearl in Starlight Express (Tuacahn, Regional Premiere), Cosette in Les Misérables (Pennsylvania Shakespeare Co.). TV credits include "Younger" (TV Land), "Olga Dies Dreaming" (Hulu), "White House Plumbers" (HBO).

ENSEMBLE

Raised in Hawaii and settled in NYC. Recent credits: Broadway National Tour of Daniel Fish's Oklahoma! starring as Will Parker; workshopped a new musical with/by Jason Robert Brown; La Jolla Playhouse New Works Series. Featured in the film No Ordinary Man and had a leading role in the new musical Far From Canterbury at the historic Barnstormers Theater. Hennessy is proud to make his Broadway debut in Sweeney Todd as one of the first out trans men on Broadway. He has won several awards including the Audience Choice Award at the Lookingglass Theatre and Best Actor Overall at the NY Fringe Festival, and was nominated for Best Actor at the Icelandic Academy (EDDA) Awards. Trained early by the legendary Sue Ann Loudon, and a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College. Reps: Blue Ridge Ent. & ATB Talent. hennessy.nyc

Photo Credit: Sweeney Todd