Meet the Cast of LINDA VISTA- Now in Previews!

Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award winner Tracy Letts takes a brutally comedic look at Wheeler, a 50-year-old divorcee in the throes of a mid-life spiral. Just out of his ex-wife's garage and into a place of his own, Wheeler starts on a path toward self-discovery - navigating blind dates, old friends, and new love. Full of opinions, yet short on self-examination, Wheeler must reconcile the man he has become with the man he wants to be.

Get to know the cast below as they begin Broadway performances!

Ian Barford has been a Steppenwolf ensemble member since 2007. He originated the role of Little Charles in Tracy Letts's Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play August: Osage County (also played on Broadway and Great Britain's National Theatre). Ian also originated the roles of Ray in Tracy Letts's Mary Page Marlowe, as well Mr. Carp in Mr. Letts's The Minutes, and Wheeler in Linda Vista (Steppenwolf and Mark Taper Forum). Broadway credits include Ed in the Tony-winning play The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Nighttime and Billy in The Rise and Fall of Little Voice. Other Steppenwolf credits include Visiting Edna, The March, The Libertine, As I Lay Dying, Berlin Circle, Love Song, Endgame, Betrayal, Up, Three Days of Rain and many others. Regional credits include The Little Prince (Lookingglass Theatre Company); All the Rage, Design for Living (Goodman Theatre in Los Angeles); The Weir, God's Man in Texas, Take Me Out (Geffen Playhouse) and Dead End (Ahmanson Theatre). Film Credits include Catch Hell, Return to Sender, Road to Perdition, 13 Going on 30 and others.

Broadway: August: Osage County (also London and Sydney), Fiddler On The Roof, The Wild Party, Carousel and The Grapes Of Wrath (Also London). Off Broadway: Admissions, A Man Of No Importance, Bernarda Alba (Lincoln Center); The Apple Family Plays (Public, Also Europe), Angel Reapers (Signature), Threepenny Opera (Atlantic), A Tree Grows In Brooklyn (City Center Encores!), Brutal Imagination (Vineyard). Member Steppenwolf Theatre Ensemble: The Minutes, Linda Vista (Also Mark Taper), Visiting Edna, Time Stands Still, Sex With Strangers, Uncle Vanya, Skylight, The Crucible. Film: Pollock, Scent Of A Woman, Fearless. TV: "Law & Order: SVU," "The Good Wife," HBO's "If These Walls Could Talk," PBS' "Great Performances" and American Playhouse.

Caroline Neff joined the Steppenwolf Theatre Company ensemble in spring 2016 and was featured in The Curious Incident of The Dog In the Nightime, You Got Older, Linda Vista, The Fundamentals, The Flick, Airline Highway (including the Broadway production at Manhattan Theatre Club), The Way West, Three Sisters, Annie Bosh is Missing and Where We're Born. Select theatre credits include Lettie (Jeff Award for Best Actor), Uncle Vanya (Goodman Theatre); A Brief History of Helen of Troy (Jeff Award for Best Actress), The Knowledge, Harper Regan, In Arabia We'd All Be Kings (Steep Theatre); The Downpour (Route 66 Theatre); Port (Griffin Theatre); 4000 Miles (Northlight Theatre) and Moonshiner (Jackalope Theatre). Regional credits include Peerless (Yale Repertory Theatre). She has most recently appeared in Merrimack Repertory Theatre's production of The Haunted Life. Film and television credits include "The Red Line," "Chicago PD," "Chicago Fire," "Open Tables" and "Older Children." She is a proud company member of Steep Theatre and holds her BA from Columbia College Chicago.

Chantal Thuy will be reprising the role of Minnie after playing the part in the Center Theatre Group production at the Mark Taper Forum in Los Angeles. Past Theatre performances include We Are (Pan Asian Repertory Theater), The Seagull, Winter's Tale (Stella Adler/Harold Clurman Lab Theatre), The Lady Was a Gentleman (Broads' Word Ensemble). Chantal currently portrays the DC Comics character Grace Choi on the hit television series "Black Lightning."

Jim True-Frost is best known for playing Prez on the HBO series "The Wire." TV: "American Odyssey," "Boardwalk Empire," "Hostages," "Blindspot," "Elementary," "The Good Wife," "Blue Bloods," "Law and Order" and others. Film: Saint Frances, The Conspirator, Affliction, Singles, The Hudsucker Proxy, Off the Map, Diminished Capacity, Slippery Slope, and Normal Life. Broadway and New York: August: Osage County, Buried Child, Philadelphia, Here I Come!, The Rivals and The Grapes of Wrath. Steppenwolf Theatre Company: I Just Stopped By to See the Man, David Copperfield, Side Man, The Pillowman, The Playboy of the Western World, The Homecoming, and Killers.

Cora is thrilled to reprise the role of "Jules" in Linda Vista at Second Stage. She was last seen in Linda Vista at the Mark Taper after originating "Jules" in the world premiere at Steppenwolf Theatre. Select credits include the Chicago premiere of Rebecca Gillman's Soups, Stews, and Casseroles: 1976 (Goodman Theatre, Robert Falls); All My Sons (TimeLine Theatre, Kimberly Senior); The Mousetrap (Northlight Theatre, Jonathan Berry); In the Next Room or The Vibrator Play (Actors Theatre of Louisville and Milwaukee Repertory); Doubt and A Christmas Carol (Indiana Repertory). She was named an Actor to Watch by the Chicago Tribune, received a Jeff Award Nomination for Actress in a Supporting Role and an After Dark Award for Outstanding Performance for her work in theatre in Chicago. Film and television credits include Chicago Fire; Where We Started; Of Minor Prophets and Blur Circle. Based in Los Angeles, Cora is represented by Justice & Ponder.

Troy West appeared in the original Steppenwolf and Mark Taper Forum productions of Linda Vista. Mr. West was featured as Sheriff Deon Gilbeau in the original Steppenwolf and later Broadway, London and Sydney productions of August: Osage County. Off-Broadway he ran in the Barrow Street Theatre's production of Bug. He will be featured in the role of Walt Whitman in the upcoming indie, Dreaming Grand Avenue.

