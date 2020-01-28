Meet The Cast of MCP's JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT!

As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's classic musical Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat is returning to New York in a special concert presentation from Manhattan Concert Productions on February 17th at Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall! In celebration of the highly-anticipated production, we're giving you a guide to the star-studded cast, including Noah Galvin, Alex Newell, Jessica Vosk, Andy Karl, and so many more! Check it all out below!

The star-studded cast is joined by Michael Arden (Stage Director) and Stephen Oremus (Music Director) in leading this one-night-only performance, featuring a chorus of over 300 singers from across the United States, professional cast and creative team, and the New York City Chamber Orchestra.

With music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat follows the biblical tale of the title character who is sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. Joseph joins MCP's previous Broadway Series concert performances which include The Scarlet Pimpernel (2019), Broadway Classics in Concert (2018), Crazy for You (2017), The Secret Garden (2016), Parade (2015), Titanic (2014) and Ragtime (2013).

Noah Galvin - Joseph

Noah Galvin made his Broadway debut as Evan in the smash hit musical Dear Evan Hansen. He has also recently been seen on stage as Ogie in Broadway's Waitress and Dodgy/Duchess/Dodo/Mock Mock Mock Mock Turtle in Off-Broadway's Alice by Heart. He is also known or his role as Kenny O'Neal in ABC's sitcom The Real O'Neals. He recently appeared in Olivia Wilde's acclaimed film Booksmart.

Eden Espinosa - Narrator

Eden Espinosa most recently played Trina on the national tour of Falsettos. She is known for her performance as Elphaba in the Broadway, LA, and San Francisco companies of Wicked. She also originated the title character in Brooklyn the Musical and played Maureen in the closing cast of Rent on Broadway. She also originated the role of Tamara De Lempicka in the world premiere of Lempicka at Williamstown Theatre Festival. Her other theatre credits include Flora the Red Menace, Rain, Lizzie, Merrily We Roll Along, In the Heights, West Side Story and Evita.

Alex Newell - Narrator

Alex Newell made his Broadway debut as Asaka in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island. He also appeared on stage in MCP Concert Presentation's of The Scarlet Pimpernel. He is currently starring in NBC's new musical comedy Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. He is also known for playing Wade "Unique" Adams in Fox's hit TV show Glee. Alex is also a recording artist with Atlantic Records where he's released songs with Clean Bandit, Blonde, and The Knocks.

Jessica Vosk - Narrator

Jessica Vosk is known for her performance as Elphaba in the Broadway and national tour of Wicked. Her other Broadway credits include Fiddler on the Roof, Finding Neverland, and The Bridges of Madison County. She also recently originated the role of Aunt Val in Becoming Nancy at Atlanta's Alliance Theatre. She also starred as Anita in the Grammy-nominated San Francisco Symphony West Side Story and appeared in the NYC Ballet Jerome Robbins tribute Something to Dance About.

Chuck Cooper - Jacob

Chuck Cooper is a Tony Award winner for his performance in Cy Coleman's The Life. His other Broadway credits include Choir Boy, Prince of Broadway, The Cherry Orchard, Amazing Grace, Act One, Romeo and Juliet, Finian's Rainbow, Lennon, Caroline or Change, Chicago, Getting Away With Murder, Passion, Someone Who'll Watch Over Me, and Amen Corner. He has made TV guest appearances in shows including Bull, Power, The Good Wife, House of Cards, and Madam Secretary.

Merle Dandridge - Pharaoh

Merle Dandridge most recently appeared on Broadway as Papa Ge in the Tony-winning revival of Once On This Island. Her other Broadway credits include Rent, Aida, Jesus Christ Superstar, Monty Python's Spamalot, and Tarzan. She also reprised her performance of The Lady of the Lake at the Hollywood Bowl. Her television credits include Greenleaf, Sons of Anarchy, Starcrossed, and The Night Shift.

Andy Karl - Potiphar

Andy Karl is a two-time Tony nominee for his performances as Rocky in Rocky and Phil Connors in Groundhog Day. He most recently appeared on Broadway as Edward Lewis in Pretty Woman. His other Broadway credits include On The Twentieth Century, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, 9 to 5, Legally Blonde, Jersey Boys, Wicked, and Saturday Night Fever.

Orfeh - Potiphar's Wife

Orfeh is a Tony nominee for her performance as Paulette in Legally Blonde. She most recently appeared on Broadway as Kit De Luca in Pretty Woman. Her other Broadway credits include Saturday Night Fever, The Gershwins' Fascinating Rhythm, and Footloose. She released her first solo album, What Do You Want from Me, in 2008.

Brooks Ashmanskas - Baker

Brooks Ashmanskas is a two-time Tony nominee for his performances in The Prom and Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me. He has also been seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, Shuffle Along, Something Rotten!, Bullets Over Broadway, Promises, Promises, Present Laughter, The Ritz, The Producers, Gypsy, Little Me, Dream, and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying. His Off-Broadway credits include Wise Guys, On a Clear Day..., Clive, Labor Day, Songs for a New World, It Changes Every Year, and Fit to Be Tied.

Gavin Lee - Butler

Gavin Lee is a two-time Tony nominee for his performances as Bert in Mary Poppins and Squidward in Spongebob Squarepants. He has also appeared on Broadway as Thenadier in the most recent revival of Les Miserables. He has also been seen in Carnegie Hall's Showboat, Goodspeed's Holiday Inn, and the first national tour of Mary Poppins. His West End credits include Top Hat, Mary Poppins, Crazy For You, Peggy Sue Got Married, A Saint She Ain't, Me And My Girl, Oklahoma! and Contact.

Jay Armstrong Johnson - Reuben / "One More Angel in Heaven"

Jay Armstrong Johnson was recently seen Off-Broadway in Roundabout Theatre Company's production of Scotland, PA. His Broadway credits include The Phantom of the Opera, On The Town, Hands on a Hardbody, Catch Me if You Can, and Hair. He has also been seen on stage in New York City Center's The Most Happy Fella, NY Philharmonic's Sweeney Todd, Prospect Theater Company's Working, MCC Theater's Wild Animals You Should Know, and the first national tour of A Chorus Line.

Bonnie Milligan - Gad / "Those Canaan Days"

Bonnie Milligan made her Broadway debut as Pamela in Head Over Heels, a role which she originated at The Oregon Shakespeare Festival and also played at San Francisco's Curran Theatre. She was also the original Pat in the national tour of the Tony-winning Kinky Boots. She has also been seen in New York City Center's God Bless You Mr. Rosewater, Vineyard Theatre's Gigantic, and Prospect Theater's Jasper in Deadland.

Mykal Kilgore - Judah / "Benjamin Calypso"

Mykal Kilgore has been seen on Broadway in Motown the Musical and Hair, as well as the national tour of The Book of Mormon. He also recently appeared in Song for A New World at New York City Center and Into the Woods at Barrington Stage Company. He has been seen on screen in both NBC's The Wiz Live! and Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert.

Robert Ariza - Zebulon

Robert Ariza made his Broadway debut as a swing in Deaf West's Broadway revival of Spring Awakening, understudying the roles of Melchior, Hanschen, Georg, and Otto. He was most recently seen in the Chicago production of Hamilton, where he appeared in the ensemble and understudied the role of Alexander Hamilton. He has also been seen on the national tour of Les Miserables as Marius.

Rodrick Covington - Simeon

Rodrick Covington was recently seen in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Once On This Island, where he appeared as one of the show's Storytellers and understudied the role of Papa Ge. He has also been seen on Broadway in the long-running hit musical The Lion King as Banzai. He has appeared Off-Broadway in Joan of Arc, Invisible Thread, Drumstruck, and Central Avenue Breakdown.

Jason Gotay - Issachar

Jason Gotay is set to star in the upcoming Off-Broadway musical Between The Lines. His Broadway credits include Bring It On: The Musical and Spider-Man: Turn Off The Dark. He also played Tootles in NBC's Peter Pan Live. His other New York credits include Evita and Call Me Madam at NY City Center Encores! and Renascence at Transport Group. He was also part of the world premieres of Stephen Schwartz's The Prince of Egypt, Disney's Freaky Friday, and A Bronx Tale.

Tiffany Mann - Asher

Tiffany Mann recently appeared on Broadway as Jenna Rolan in Be More Chill, a role which she also played Off-Broadway at the Signature Theatre Company. She has also been seen in the Broadway production of Waitress as Becky. Her other theatre credits include Jerry Springer the Opera, Invisible Thread, Cabin in the Sky, Dreamgirls, Sweeney Todd, and The Color Purple. Her television credits include Rise and Orange is the New Black.

Julia Mattison - Levi

Julia Mattison made her Broadway debut in the 2011 revival of Stephen Schartz's Godspell. She has written and debuted multiple original shows in New York, including Noel and Julia's Wayward Brainchildren at Joe's Pub and Ruby Manger: A Farewell Engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below. She and her writing partner Noel Carey recently debuted their latest original comedy for Audible, called Is Anyone Alive Out There? at the Minetta Lane Theater in New York.

Brian Sears - Napthali

Brian Sears has appeared on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, Lend Me a Tenor, Finian's Rainbow, Grease, and All Shook Up. He also appeared as Dean in the national tour of All Shook Up. His regional credits include How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Goodspeed, as well as Oklahoma! and Hello, Dolly! at Paper Mill Playhouse.

Daniel Yearwood - Dan

Daniel Yearwood can currently be seen as John Laurens/Philip Hamilton in the Broadway production of Hamilton. His other Broadway credits include Ink and Once On This Island. He has also been seen in New York City Center's Grand Hotel, Paper Mill Playhouse's My Very Own British Invasion, and Fulton Theater's In the Heights.

Mason Grey Zaroff - Benjamin

Mason Grey Zaroff is currently a senior at Elon University, studying musical theatre. His recent theatre credits include Cabaret, Mamma Mia!,West Side Story, Newsies, American Idiot, and Hello, Dolly!





