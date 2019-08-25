Meet The Cast Currently Defying Gravity In WICKED On Broadway!

The Broadway sensation Wicked is still defying gravity eight times a week at the Gershwin Theatre! The beloved musical places fans old and new under its spell at each and every performance, weaving its heartwarming tale of friendship and bravery against astounding odds.

Told through Stephen Schwartz Tony-nominated score and a production that is every bit as magical as its namesake, Wicked is well into its second decade on Broadway and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Keeping the show as popular as ever is a diverse cast of actors, made up of Broadway veterans and and newcomers alike, who bring the wonderful world of Oz to life for adoring audiences nightly.

Check out the Oz-some current cast of Wicked on Broadway below!

Hannah Corneau (Elphaba) Is thrilled to be making her Broadway debut. She recently starred as Edna St. Vincent Millay in the critically acclaimed Transport Group production of Renascence. Previously, she traveled around the country as Yitzhak in the first national tour of Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Off-Broadway and regional: Daddy Long Legs, Evita, Fiddler on the Roof, Harmony (Ovation nomination), Les Misérables (Joseph Jefferson Award), Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, A Little Night Music. She is a proud member of RANGE a cappella. This dream come true would not be possible without the love and support from her Mom, friends, family & Max. @hannahcorneau

Ginna Claire Mason (Glinda) Is thrilled to step into the bubble after seeing the original cast on Broadway at age 13 and telling her parents at intermission, "I'm going to be Glinda someday." Tour/Vegas: Wicked, Newsies, Flashdance, Duck Commander Musical. Regional: Thoroughly Modern Millie, Hairspray, Grease. Nashville native. BFA in music theatre, Elon University. Thank you Mom & Dad, Amplified Entertainment, Telsey, Vocal Power LLC and the Wicked team. Love to my Prince, Eric. www.ginnaclaire.com, @ginnaclaire

Nancy Opel (Madame Morrible) Broadway: 15 shows including Beautiful, Honeymoon in Vegas , Cinderella, Memphis, Gypsy, Fiddler, Urinetown, Triumph of Love, Anything Goes, Sunday in the Park With George, Evita and others. Regional: Clue (Cape Playhouse); Follies (St. Louis Rep); Prince of Broadway (Japan); Honeymoon in Vegas (Paper Mill Playhouse); Holiday Inn (St. Louis Muny); Hello, Dolly! (Ford's Theatre, DC); others. Off-Broadway: Curvy Widow, The Toxic Avenger, My Deah, Polish Joke, Mere Mortals, All in the Timing, others. National tour: The Drowsy Chaperone. TV: "The Big C," various "L&O." www.nancyopel.com

Michael McCormick (The Wizard) Broadway: Hello, Dolly!; Chaplin; Elf; Curtains; The Grinch...; The Pajama Game; Kiss Me, Kate; 1776; Gypsy; Marie Christine; Kiss of the Spider Woman; La Bête. Touring: La Cage, The Producers, Les Misérables, Kiss of the Spider Woman. Off-Broadway: Himself and Nora, Fly by Night, A Man of No Importance, etc. TV: "Blue Bloods," "Brain Dead," "Elementary," "House of Cards," "The Good Wife," "Orange Is the New Black," all three "Law & Order" series. Eighteen Broadway and Off-Broadway cast albums. Broadway debut: Oliver!

Kyle Dean Massey (Fiyero) Broadway: Pippin (Pippin), Next to Normal (Gabe), Xanadu (Thalia), The Boys in the Band. Off-Broadway: Altar Boyz, Lucky Guy. Known to TV audiences as Kevin Bicks from four seasons on ABC's "Nashville." Other TV: "The Good Wife," "Inside Amy Schumer," "High Maintenance," "Up All Night," "Hart of Dixie," "Peter Rabbit," "Sunny Day," "Cupid," "The Dangerous Book for Boys." Film: Sex & the City 2, Contest, After Party & "A Merry Christmas Match" on Hallmark this fall. @kyledeanmassey

Jamie Jackson (Doctor Dillamond) Broadway: Doctor Zhivago, The Last Ship, Soul Doctor. Off-Broadway: Sweeney Todd, 39 Steps. Lincoln Center: The Secret Garden, Sweeney Todd. Tour: Dirty Rotten Scoundrels. Regional: Goodspeed, Pioneer, Fulton. TV: "Madam Secretary," "Quantico," "The Get Down," "Elementary," "Chicago Fire," "The Blacklist," "Blindspot," "The Family," "The Mysteries of Laura," "Person of Interest," "Unforgettable," "Flight of the Conchords. Film: The Greatest Showman, Diverge, Rapid Eye Movement. With SoHee Youn, writing original musical, I Spy a Spy. www.jamiejackson.com

Gizel Jiménez (Nessarose) First ethnic actor to portray Kate Monster in Avenue Q. Critically acclaimed at The Public in Miss You Like Hell (Drama Desk nomination). NY Times hailed her as "eye-opening" with "youthful loveliness and a blue-sky voice." Starred last summer at NYS&F in Alice by Heart; for Lin-Manuel Miranda in Jonathan Larson's tick, tick...BOOM!; at Williamstown in Marsha Norman's Secret Soldiers. TV: "Law & Order SVU," HBO's "Divorced." Off-Broadway: Big River (Encores!), Party People (The Public). National tour: West Side Story. www.gizeljimenez.com

Jesse JP Johnson (Boq) Is stoked to be back with his Wicked family! He was last seen at the Palace Theatre in SpongeBob SquarePants, where he played many species of fish including SpongeBob himself. Other Broadway/tour credits: Wicked (Boq), Glory Days (Jack), 9 to 5, Grease (Doody), Xanadu (Sonny u/s), Altar Boyz (Luke) and had a recurring role on "OLTL." Much love to Lisa, Penny, the J mob, Jack, Pip and Drew. jessejjams.com

Jennifer DiNoia (Elphaba Standby) Returns to the Gershwin after having played Elphaba in 7 companies across 4 countries, more than any other actress in the shows history. Her Wicked credits include: Broadway, London, Chicago, Seoul, Sydney, First & Second National Tour. Other Credits: Original Las Vegas Cast of We Will Rock You (u/s Scaramouche) & the 1st National Tour of Mamma Mia! (u/s Ali). She would like to thank Richard Fisher at Abrams Artists, Lisa Leguillou, David Stone, Joe Mantello, her amazing friends, supportive family and her daughter Joules.

Brittney Johnson (Glinda Standby) Brittney is honored and excited to join the Wicked family! Broadway: Les Mis (Éponine), Motown, Sunset Boulevard, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical. Greatest thanks to God, Mom, family and my team. Special thanks to Telsey + Co & the Wicked team! Dedicated to you, The Dreamer. @sunnybrittney

Ioana Alfonso (Ensemble) Ioana is excited to be back in Oz after working as associate dir. on "Hairspray Live!" Broadway: Wicked (OBC), 9 to 5 (OBC). Off-Broadway: La Llorona, Bare. Nat'l tours: Come Fly Away, Saturday...Fever. TV: "Master of None," "Smash," "The Big C." Ass't chor./dir.: Mia Michaels, Wayne Cilento, Travis Wall, Kenny Leon. www.ioanaalfonso.com

Kathryn Allison (Ensemble, Morrible u/s) Broadway: Aladdin. TV/film: "Our Cartoon President," "Elementary," "Bachelorette." Regional: The Muny, Bucks County Playhouse. BFA from Ithaca College. Debut album Something Real out everywhere! Huge thanks to Telsey + Co., Headline Talent, Mom & Dad and to the village that continues to inspire me and lift me up. @kathryndallison www.KathrynAllison.me

Alex Aquilino (Swing, Chistery U/S) Broadway: Anastasia, An American in Paris. City Center Encores!: Hey Look Me Over!, Me and My Girl. Carnegie Hall's West Side Story (Nibbles), Radio City Christmas Spectacular. National tour: Flashdance (Ballet Dancer, Jimmy u/s). Ailey/Fordham BFA graduate. Special thanks to family, friends, MSA, Telsey & Co. and Ryan! @alexxaquilino

Larkin Bogan (Ensemble, Boq U/S) Broadway: Hair, Wicked. First national tours: Hair, American Idiot. Thanks to everyone at Telsey, CAP 21, NYU, Nicolosi. Love to my Bogans, Hippies, Idiots, the Thread and Liana. Over the moon to be off to Oz. This one's for Wayne.

Stephen Carrasco (Ensemble, Chistery U/S) Broadway: Anastasia, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, Fiddler on the Roof, Kinky Boots, Ghost, Billy Elliot and White Christmas. Off-Broadway: Skintight. Huge thanks to Craig, Lee and Greg. Follow Stephen on Instagram (@StephenCarrasco) or by visiting www.stephencarrasco.com.

Antonette Cohen (Dance Captain, Swing, Witch's Mother/Midwife U/S) Antonette is thrilled to be back in Oz! National Tours: Wicked. Regional: West Side Story (Fulton Opera House), Footloose (Marriott Theatre), and Hot Mikado (Westchester Broadway Theatre), among others. Proud Northwestern graduate. Love and thanks to Jeremy and family. www.antonettecohen.com.

Michael Di Liberto (Swing, Wizard/Doctor Dillamond/Witch's Father/Ozian Official U/S) Michael is threi9lled to be back with the Broadway company of Wicked! National tours: Wicked, Annie, Cinderella, Strike up the Band. Select regional: Sweeney Todd, The Producers (Helen Hayes nomination, Best Actor), Elf, Oliver, The 39 Steps, Spamalot, LMNOP. Thanks to CGF, Lisa & Telsey. For Mom & Dad. Everything happens for a reason. @therealdi_li

Teneise Mitchell Ellis (Ensemble) Native of Chesapeake, VA. Trained at Evelyn Ott School of Dance, University of the Arts grad. Credits: Radio City Rockettes, Broadway Dance Lab, Philadanco, Camille A. Brown and Dancers, Bad Boys of Dance. TV/commercial credits: "SNL," "Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon," Rodan+Fields. Thank you LDC and family. @teneise_ellis

Tess Ferrell (Swing, Nessarose/Midwife U/S) So happy to be back in Oz! National Tours: Wicked, Jesus Christ Superstar. Select Regionals: Annie (Star-to-Be) at TUTS & Theatre Aspen, The Sound of Music (Liesl) and Les Misérables (Cosette u/s) at Tuacahn. Thanks to Telsey+Co., Take 3 Talent, my family and friends. IG: @tessferrell, Twitter: @Tess_Ferrell.

Jenny Florkowski (Swing, Midwife U/S) Is thrilled to be back in Oz! Broadway: Wicked. National tours: Wicked (Nessarose), White Christmas, 42nd Street, Cats. Off-Broadway: Blueprint Specials. Favorite regional: Saturday Night Fever, Cabaret, Singin' in the Rain, Chicago, Anything Goes. Along with performing, Jenny's other passion is designing jewelry. Love to my family, the fabulous ladies of BWA and my Sonnyboy.

Dominic Giudici (Dance Captain; Swing, Chistery U/S) Credits: Wicked National Tours (Dance Captain/Swing/Chistery), Radio City Christmas Spectacular, Disney World, and Holland America Cruise Lines. Thank you to my family, Telsey+Co., Corinne, my beautiful wife, Nicole, and my amazing son, Nolan.

Dan Gleason (Ensemble, Fiyero U/S) Dan is thrilled to make his Broadway debut! Tour: Wicked (Fiyero u/s), American Idiot (Tunny u/s), Miss Saigon (Chris u/s). Favorite regional: Goodspeed, Pennsylvania Centre Stage, Mount Gretna. BFA, Penn State. Thanks to my family, Julia, Craig, and Bobbie.

Josh Daniel Green (Ensemble) Broadway debut! Dance companies: Lar Lubovitch, Stephen Petronio, Lucinda Childs. NYU Tisch. joshdgreen.com @joshdgreen

Kali Grinder (Ensemble) Is ecstatic to be back at the Gershwin. Broadway/NYC: Frozen (ensemble), Wicked (ensemble), and The Christmas Spectacular (Rockette). National tour: Wicked. Love to DZ, LDC, Travis and her ever-supportive family.

Jeff Heimbrock (Ensemble, Boq U/S) Jeff is overjoyed to be joining Wicked! Broadway/NYC: The Book of Mormon, The Golden Apple (Encores!). Tour: Newsies (Spot Conlon), The Book of Mormon (L.A./Chicago). Training: Pace University, The School at Steppenwolf. Thanks to Mom, Craig, BBR, and Mendoza. @heimbrockj

Manuel I. Herrera (Ensemble) Broadway: West Side Story, Legally Blonde, Sweet Charity, Wicked (original Chistery), The Music Man. Off-Broadway/regional: Bull Durham, Miss Abigail's Guide... and The Seven. TV/film: Ma, "Odd Mom Out," "Blue Bloods," "Late Night With Steven Colbert," Winter's Tale, Knucklehead, Sex & The City 2, "Power," "Unforgettable," "Smash," Modern Love.

Celia Hottenstein (Ensemble, Glinda u/s) Broadway debut! National tour: The Phantom of the Opera, Christine Daaé (Alternate). Off-Broadway: Desperate Measures. BFA, The Boston Conservatory. Thanks to DGRW, Craig, Telsey + Co., the Wicked team and my incredibly supportive friends and family, especially Mom, Dad and Booey. For Gram and Boldy. @celiahottenstein

Courtney Iventosch (Witch's Mother/Ensemble, Nessarose u/s) Thrilled to be back in the Wicked family! Broadway: Something Rotten!; also Wicked tours (Nessarose u/s); On the Town (Ivy Smith, 5th Avenue). Huge thanks to the Wicked team, Telsey + Co., Pamelot, Janie, Mindy, Bob, and the Garber Agency. Endless love and gratitude to Mama, Daddy, Ari, and Joel.

Marissa Lupp (Swing, Witch's Mother/Midwife U/S) is stoked to be making her Broadway debut with this incredible company! She comes from the national tour where she served as Dance Captain, Swing, and Glinda u/s. BFA: NYU CAP 21. Much love and thanks to Mom, Dad, Telsey + Co, and the entire Wicked family.

Raymond Joel Matsamura (Chistery/Ensemble) Coming back to this show, and sharing the stage with these beautiful people again, confirms that I actually am the luckiest monkey! I couldn't be more grateful for this opportunity. Thanks to my friends, family, Wicked and N-PAC for supporting me on this wild ride. Mom, this one's for you!!!

Matt Meigs (Ensemble) Broadway: Carousel, Holiday Inn, Tuck Everlasting, Matilda. National tours: Wicked, Mary Poppins. Las Vegas: Rock of Ages (Franz). Regional: Muny, Flatrock Playhouse, Theatre by the Sea. BFA from Elon University. Agency: DGRW. @matt_meigs

Lindsay K. Northen (Ensemble, Glinda U/S)The Sound of Music national tour (Maria), Happy People at Lincoln Center Broadway's Future Songbook series (Sally), Pirates! at Goodspeed (Isabel , u/s Mabel), "CSI Miami" (guest star, Alicia Haveford), "Mr Robot" (Dr. Jenner), and commercials for Breyers and many others. Love to Jared and Georgia. www.lindsaynorthen.com

Emily Rogers (Ensemble, Elphaba u/s) Broadway debut! National tour: If/Then. NYC: Jasper in Deadland, Unlock'd. Most recently: Sophie in Mamma Mia! (ACT of CT). Proud Pace alumna. Endless thanks to the Wicked team, Craig, Carson-Adler and Taylor. For Mom and Dad. @e.e.rogers

William Ryall (Witch's Father/Ozian Official; Wizard/Doctor Dillamond U/S) Broadway: Chaplin, Anything Goes, Amadeus, How to Succeed..., How the Grinch..., Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Seussical, High Society, ...Whorehouse Goes Public, Grand Hotel, Me and My Girl, Guys and Dolls. NYC Opera: Most Happy Fella. Films: The Intern with Robert De Niro and Ricky and the Flash with Meryl Streep. Fall of 2015: PBS broadcast of NY Philharmonic's "Show Boat." www.williamryall.com

Lauren Sambataro (Swing, Witch's Mother/Midwife u/s) Broadway: Mamma Mia! (DC/Swing). National tours: Wicked, Movin' Out, Evita. Regional: In the Heights, West Side Story, Radio City Christmas Spectacular! BFA Fordham/Ailey. Love and gratitude to Craig, Irene and my amazing family and friends! @sambie_fit

Travis Taber (Ensemble, Fiyero U/S) Broadway debut! 1st nat'l tour: Priscilla Queen of the Desert. B'way nat'l tours: Mamma Mia! and Wicked. NY theatre: For Lovers Only. So much love and thanks to my family, Craig, Bernadette and the team at Telsey. @tgtaber

Cary Tedder (Ensemble; Witch's Father/Ozian Official u/s) Cary is a proud graduate of Pebblebrook High School and the University of Michigan. Original Broadway cast: The Times They Are A-Changin', Memphis, Big Fish, Honeymoon In Vegas, Dames at Sea, A Bronx Tale. Much love and many thanks to all my teachers, Mary Michael, and Massimo Bottura.

Jeremy Thompson (Ensemble) Is thrilled to be making his Broadway debut! Credits include Wicked (national tour), The Music Man (Tommy Djilas), Gypsy, South Pacific, RhetOracle Dance Co., Tokyo Disney, and Disneyland. Huge thanks to Telsey + Co. and Mom!

Christianne Tisdale (Ensemble/Midwife, Morrible u/s) Broadway: Beauty and the Beast; Triumph of Love; On a Clear Day...; Les Misérables; One Touch of Venus (West End); Sousatzka (Toronto). TV: "The Blacklist;" "30 Rock;" "L&O: CI;" "Wallflowers." Producing the upcoming docuseries "Ghost Lights: Reclaiming Theater in the Age of AIDS."





