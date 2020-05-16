Next On Stage

Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!

Article Pixel May. 16, 2020  

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University


All Falls Down

One of Her Dream Roles: Mimi in Rent
Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller

Paloma Aisenberg from Stanford University


Part of Your World

A Performer She Looks Up To: Barbra Streisand
Click Here for More Information on Paloma Aisenberg

Gabrielle Bieder from Northwestern University


Unusual Way

A Favorite Role She's Had: Wendla in Spring Awakening
Click Here for More Information on Gabrielle Bieder

Kalen Robinson from Howard University


I Am Changing

Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Click Here for More Information on Kalen Robinson

Steven Klenk from Millikin University


Fight The Dragons

One of His Dream Roles: The Ensemble Track in Wicked
Click Here for More Information on Steven Klenk

Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini from Marymount Manhattan College


'No One Else'

Year: Junior
Click Here for More Information on Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini

Kalonjee Gallimore from NYU Tisch | New Studio On Broadway


'I'm Here' - The Color Purple

A Dream Role He Has: Originating a role in a Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Robert Brown, or Pasek and Paul show
Click Here for More Information on Kalonjee Gallimore

Amaris Rios from Emerson College


Burn

A Performer She Looks Up To: Karen Olivo
Click Here for More Information on Amaris Rios

Leo Carmody from CCM - Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music


Almost Like Being in Love

One of His Dream Roles: Whizzer in Falsettos
Click Here for More Information on Leo Carmody

Armand Akbari from University of Southern California (USC)


Later From A Little Night Music

A Favorite Role He's Had: Tommy in The Who's Tommy
Click Here for More Information on Armand Akbari

Anna Fitzpatrick from St. John's University


Dead Mom - Beetlejuice the Musical

Two of Her Dream Roles: Jenna in Waitress or Veronica in Heathers
Click Here for More Information on Anna Fitzpatrick

Danielle Profita from Fairfield University


Part of Your World

A Performer She Looks Up To: Jackie Burns
Click Here for More Information on Danielle Profita

Zoie Lanning from Marymount Manhattan College


My Strongest Suit

One of Her Dream Roles: Eva Peron in Evita
Click Here for More Information on Zoie Lanning

Nicole Eve Goldstein from Oberlin Conservatory


The Girl in 14G

One of Her Dream Roles: Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady
Click Here for More Information on Nicole Eve Goldstein

Sophia Matteucci from Nazareth College


Till There Was You

Year: Sophomore
Click Here for More Information on Sophia Matteucci

Melissa Ramondelli from UCLA


One Perfect Moment

A Performer She Looks Up To: Christy Altomare
Click Here for More Information on Melissa Ramondelli

Catarina Kirst from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - NYC


I Love Paris

A Favorite Role She's Had: Velma Kelly in Chicago
Click Here for More Information on Catarina Kirst

Murilo Ohl from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - NYC


"What Am I Doin'?" - Closer Than Ever

A Favorite Role He's Had: Rudolpho in Matilda
Click Here for More Information on Murilo Ohl

Jessica Vanek from Oklahoma City University


On My Way- Violet

A Favorite Role She's Had: Maureen in Rent
Click Here for More Information on Jessica Vanek

Isabella Pena from Harvard College/Berklee School of Music Dual Degree


Breathe

Hometown: Miami, FL
Click Here for More Information on Isabella Pena

Ava Karas from Elon University


If I Loved You

One of Her Dreams: Julie Jordan in Carousel
Click Here for More Information on Ava Karas

Hosea Mundi from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - LA


When The Sun Goes Down From In The Heights

Two of His Dream Roles: Aaron Burr in Hamilton or Seaweed in Hairspray
Click Here for More Information on Hosea Mundi

Tyler Kelly from Nazareth College


Who I'd Be

One of His Dream Roles: Shrek in Shrek the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Tyler Kelly

Caroline Segars from Liberty University


Astonishing

Hometown: Mebane, NC
Click Here for More Information on Caroline Segars

Gregorio Umana from The New School, Mannes School of Music


This is the Moment - Jekyll and Hyde

A Performer He Looks Up To: Opera Singer Maria Callas
Click Here for More Information on Gregorio Umana

AND THE JUDGES SAVED...

Willem Butler from Elon University


Made of stone

Some of His Dream Roles: Quasimodo (professionally), Jack Kelly in Newsies, or originate a role in a Disney Broadway musical
Click Here for More Information on Willem Butler

Last night our judges for the college round, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and this week's guest judge, Wicked's Brittney Johnson, saved Willem Butler.

Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.

Additional first place prizes include:

-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.

-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.

-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.



Next on Stage

