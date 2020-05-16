Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!

You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.

Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.

Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University



All Falls Down

One of Her Dream Roles: Mimi in Rent

Paloma Aisenberg from Stanford University



Part of Your World

A Performer She Looks Up To: Barbra Streisand

Gabrielle Bieder from Northwestern University



Unusual Way

A Favorite Role She's Had: Wendla in Spring Awakening

Kalen Robinson from Howard University



I Am Changing

Hometown: Atlanta, GA

Steven Klenk from Millikin University



Fight The Dragons

One of His Dream Roles: The Ensemble Track in Wicked

Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini from Marymount Manhattan College



'No One Else'

Year: Junior

Kalonjee Gallimore from NYU Tisch | New Studio On Broadway



'I'm Here' - The Color Purple

A Dream Role He Has: Originating a role in a Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Robert Brown, or Pasek and Paul show

Amaris Rios from Emerson College



Burn

A Performer She Looks Up To: Karen Olivo

Leo Carmody from CCM - Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music



Almost Like Being in Love

One of His Dream Roles: Whizzer in Falsettos

Armand Akbari from University of Southern California (USC)



Later From A Little Night Music

A Favorite Role He's Had: Tommy in The Who's Tommy

Anna Fitzpatrick from St. John's University



Dead Mom - Beetlejuice the Musical

Two of Her Dream Roles: Jenna in Waitress or Veronica in Heathers

Danielle Profita from Fairfield University



Part of Your World

A Performer She Looks Up To: Jackie Burns

Zoie Lanning from Marymount Manhattan College



My Strongest Suit

One of Her Dream Roles: Eva Peron in Evita

Nicole Eve Goldstein from Oberlin Conservatory



The Girl in 14G

One of Her Dream Roles: Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady

Sophia Matteucci from Nazareth College



Till There Was You

Year: Sophomore

Melissa Ramondelli from UCLA



One Perfect Moment

A Performer She Looks Up To: Christy Altomare

Catarina Kirst from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - NYC



I Love Paris

A Favorite Role She's Had: Velma Kelly in Chicago

Murilo Ohl from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - NYC



"What Am I Doin'?" - Closer Than Ever

A Favorite Role He's Had: Rudolpho in Matilda

Jessica Vanek from Oklahoma City University



On My Way- Violet

A Favorite Role She's Had: Maureen in Rent

Isabella Pena from Harvard College/Berklee School of Music Dual Degree



Breathe

Hometown: Miami, FL

Ava Karas from Elon University



If I Loved You

One of Her Dreams: Julie Jordan in Carousel

Hosea Mundi from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - LA



When The Sun Goes Down From In The Heights

Two of His Dream Roles: Aaron Burr in Hamilton or Seaweed in Hairspray

Tyler Kelly from Nazareth College



Who I'd Be

One of His Dream Roles: Shrek in Shrek the Musical

Caroline Segars from Liberty University



Astonishing

Hometown: Mebane, NC

Gregorio Umana from The New School, Mannes School of Music



This is the Moment - Jekyll and Hyde

A Performer He Looks Up To: Opera Singer Maria Callas

