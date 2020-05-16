Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 25 in the college category.
Note to contestants: Keep an eye on your emails for information coming shortly regarding how to submit for round 2.
Chiara Miller from Northeastern State University
All Falls Down
One of Her Dream Roles: Mimi in Rent
Click Here for More Information on Chiara Miller
Paloma Aisenberg from Stanford University
Part of Your World
A Performer She Looks Up To: Barbra Streisand
Click Here for More Information on Paloma Aisenberg
Gabrielle Bieder from Northwestern University
Unusual Way
A Favorite Role She's Had: Wendla in Spring Awakening
Click Here for More Information on Gabrielle Bieder
Kalen Robinson from Howard University
I Am Changing
Hometown: Atlanta, GA
Click Here for More Information on Kalen Robinson
Steven Klenk from Millikin University
Fight The Dragons
One of His Dream Roles: The Ensemble Track in Wicked
Click Here for More Information on Steven Klenk
Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini from Marymount Manhattan College
'No One Else'
Year: Junior
Click Here for More Information on Adriana Ruiz-Sorrentini
Kalonjee Gallimore from NYU Tisch | New Studio On Broadway
'I'm Here' - The Color Purple
A Dream Role He Has: Originating a role in a Lin-Manuel Miranda, Jason Robert Brown, or Pasek and Paul show
Click Here for More Information on Kalonjee Gallimore
Amaris Rios from Emerson College
Burn
A Performer She Looks Up To: Karen Olivo
Click Here for More Information on Amaris Rios
Leo Carmody from CCM - Cincinnati College Conservatory of Music
Almost Like Being in Love
One of His Dream Roles: Whizzer in Falsettos
Click Here for More Information on Leo Carmody
Armand Akbari from University of Southern California (USC)
Later From A Little Night Music
A Favorite Role He's Had: Tommy in The Who's Tommy
Click Here for More Information on Armand Akbari
Anna Fitzpatrick from St. John's University
Dead Mom - Beetlejuice the Musical
Two of Her Dream Roles: Jenna in Waitress or Veronica in Heathers
Click Here for More Information on Anna Fitzpatrick
Danielle Profita from Fairfield University
Part of Your World
A Performer She Looks Up To: Jackie Burns
Click Here for More Information on Danielle Profita
Zoie Lanning from Marymount Manhattan College
My Strongest Suit
One of Her Dream Roles: Eva Peron in Evita
Click Here for More Information on Zoie Lanning
Nicole Eve Goldstein from Oberlin Conservatory
The Girl in 14G
One of Her Dream Roles: Eliza Doolittle in My Fair Lady
Click Here for More Information on Nicole Eve Goldstein
Sophia Matteucci from Nazareth College
Till There Was You
Year: Sophomore
Click Here for More Information on Sophia Matteucci
Melissa Ramondelli from UCLA
One Perfect Moment
A Performer She Looks Up To: Christy Altomare
Click Here for More Information on Melissa Ramondelli
Catarina Kirst from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - NYC
I Love Paris
A Favorite Role She's Had: Velma Kelly in Chicago
Click Here for More Information on Catarina Kirst
Murilo Ohl from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - NYC
"What Am I Doin'?" - Closer Than Ever
A Favorite Role He's Had: Rudolpho in Matilda
Click Here for More Information on Murilo Ohl
Jessica Vanek from Oklahoma City University
On My Way- Violet
A Favorite Role She's Had: Maureen in Rent
Click Here for More Information on Jessica Vanek
Isabella Pena from Harvard College/Berklee School of Music Dual Degree
Breathe
Hometown: Miami, FL
Click Here for More Information on Isabella Pena
Ava Karas from Elon University
If I Loved You
One of Her Dreams: Julie Jordan in Carousel
Click Here for More Information on Ava Karas
Hosea Mundi from The American Musical and Dramatic Academy - LA
When The Sun Goes Down From In The Heights
Two of His Dream Roles: Aaron Burr in Hamilton or Seaweed in Hairspray
Click Here for More Information on Hosea Mundi
Tyler Kelly from Nazareth College
Who I'd Be
One of His Dream Roles: Shrek in Shrek the Musical
Click Here for More Information on Tyler Kelly
Caroline Segars from Liberty University
Astonishing
Hometown: Mebane, NC
Click Here for More Information on Caroline Segars
Gregorio Umana from The New School, Mannes School of Music
This is the Moment - Jekyll and Hyde
A Performer He Looks Up To: Opera Singer Maria Callas
Click Here for More Information on Gregorio Umana
AND THE JUDGES SAVED...
Willem Butler from Elon University
Made of stone
Some of His Dream Roles: Quasimodo (professionally), Jack Kelly in Newsies, or originate a role in a Disney Broadway musical
Click Here for More Information on Willem Butler
Last night our judges for the college round, Lesli Margherita, Courtney Reed, Kate Rockwell and this week's guest judge, Wicked's Brittney Johnson, saved Willem Butler.
Both the college and high school winner will receive a Broadway prizepack with merch from the BroadwayWorld Theatre Shop, CDs from Broadway Records, and $1000 to a charity of their choosing, and both first-place winners will also have the opportunity to record a single, to be released by Broadway Records, with the profits from the recording being donated to The Actors Fund.
Additional first place prizes include:
-A virtual voice lesson with Matt Farnsworth prior to recording your single.
-A session with Telsey + Company's Rachel Hoffman to hone in your audition skills.
-A free subscription to BroadwayWorld Edu - online classes in singing, acting, and dancing worth over $1200.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The Broadway production of Frozen will not reopen as a result of the industry-wide shutdown and resulting economic fallout. The production's final per... (read more)
Watch: The NEXT ON STAGE High School Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)
Disney Reveals Development Continues for Musical Adaptations of BEDKNOBS & BROOMSTICKS, THE JUNGLE BOOK & More!
As BroadwayWorld reported earlier today, Disney Theatrical Productions has just announced that Frozen will not return to Broadway when theatre comes b... (read more)
CBS To Air GREASE SING-A-LONG On Tonys Night, June 7
With the Tony Awards on hiatus for the foreseeable future, theatre fans will be glad to hear that on June 7, the former date of this year's ceremony, ... (read more)
Photo: First Look at EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE Film Adaptation
Check out a first look at the film adaptation of the hit musical Everybody's Talking About Jamie!... (read more)
Watch LIVE: The NEXT ON STAGE College Top 25 Announced
Watch the first episode of BroadwayWorld's NEXT ON STAGE High School Edition - a new, online musical theatre singing competition for student performer... (read more)