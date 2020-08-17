MeaningfulMonday - Meet Allison with The Penguin Project at Clark Youth Theatre!

It's #MeaningfulMonday! Learn about The Penguin Project at Clark Youth Theatre and what they do!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, we're featuring high school and college students that are giving back to their communities through the arts as part of #MeaningfulMonday!

Meet Allison Winsby, a student from University of Central Missouri helping out an organization at Clark Youth Theatre called The Penguin Project.

Want your work to be recognized? Want to shout out the charity/foundation you're proud of? Fill out the form HERE to be featured on BroadwayWorld!

What does The Penguin Project do?

The Project puts on a musical every year giving kids and young adults with special needs the opportunity to perform in stage in the leading roles with the help of a peer mentor.

How did you get involved?

I knew someone that was joining the creative team for the chapter's production of Seussical Kids, and I decided that I wanted to be a mentor. As a mentor my job is to help my artist (the child or young adult with special needs) with their role in the production, make sure they are safe, help them to have fun, and most importantly, be their friend.

What inspired you to join this opportunity?

I love volunteering, and I love theatre. So, this was a great combination of the two. I was also drawn by the community of the Penguin Project. Everyone is so friendly, and no one is scared of what others think, and I just love that!

Share a fond memory from working with The Penguin Project!

My favorite memory is when I met my artist. I have been her mentor for the last 2 years, and we just immediately clicked.

How long are you working with StudentsCare? What are your plans for working with them in the future?

I have volunteered with the Penguin a Project at Clark Youth Theatre for the last 2 productions and would love to continue on. There is not a chapter of The Penguin Project near my University that I will be attending starting in August. But, I hope that there will be one near there soon!

What does giving back mean to you?

Giving back is so important to a persons character. I love volunteering with people because you truly can walk in someone else's shoes and see other perspectives of things. You can learn so much and meet so many new people by volunteering.

What does performing arts mean to you?

The Performing Arts are so important to me. I love theatre so much! I think that performing arts can teach you so much. Whether you are watching a play/musical or are a part of one, you will always learn something new. Theatre is also a community. Everyone show I am apart of or even every cast recording I listen to brings me closer to people.

Are you a high school or college student involved in arts-related charity work? Want our readers to learn more about the foundation/charity you're doing work with? Share your story with us and you'll be featured on BroadwayWorld!

Fill out the form HERE to be featured on BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You