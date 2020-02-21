McKechnie, Reams, and Torre Judge 2020 TOMATOES GOT TALENT

Talented women over 40 will show their stuff in the upcoming trial round of "Tomatoes Got Talent" on Saturday March 7, twelve of whom will move on to the exciting finals at The Triad Theatre, 158 West 72nd Street, on Monday April 6 at 7pm. Co-produced by Cheryl Benton and Randie Levine-Miller, who hosts the high-spirited juried contest, this year's "Tomatoes Got Talent" will feature a blue-ribbon jury consisting of theatre luminaries Tony winner Donna McKechnie, Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams and the Emmy-winning NY1 anchor and theater critic Roma Torre. The show's music director is Paul Chamlin.

Sponsored by the women's lifestyle media company Thethreetomatoes.com, "Tomatoes Got Talent" is a showcase for extraordinary women who have made their marks and their livings outside of the entertainment world, but who consider the craft of singing and performing to be integral to their lives. Past participants have included lawyers, bankers, health care professionals, paralegals and administrators, massage therapists, teachers, and entrepreneurs. Since competing several aluma have gone on to do their own cabaret acts, and several have been nominated and won MAC Awards.

The reigning champion is 2019 winner Christina Connors . The 2018 winner was Sheree Sano

For information on how to take part in the trial round auditions on Saturday March 7, from 10am to 1pm, at The Triad Theatre, visit www.thethreetomatoes.com

The Tony Award-winning Donna McKechnie is a veteran musical theater singer, dancer, actress and choreographer, and is bringing her one-woman show to The Green Room/42 on March 19, 20 and 21. Beloved Broadway song and dance man, Lee Roy Reams counts "42nd Street" (Tony nomination); "The Producers;" and "Hello Dolly!" among his voluminous credits. Roma Torre is a two-time Emmy recipient and is celebrating her 26 year as an anchor and theater critic at NY 1.

Super hostess Randie Levine -Miller has produced, hosted and entertained at countless star-studded musical entertainment events -- at The Triad, the Metropolitan Room, Feinstein's, and, for many years, at the Friars Club . Celebrated for their mix of humor and high-octane singing, Levine-Miller's concerts -- which include the "Showstopper Divas" and "Divos" shows -- have been a staple of the New York charity nightclub scene for years. Contest co-creator Cheryl Benton -- with her popular online newsletter on Thethreetomatoes.com ("The Insider's Website for Women Who Aren't Kids)" -- cheers, "the bottom line is never give up on your dream!"





