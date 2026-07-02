Mayor Mamdani's 2027 Budget Includes $323M Funding for NYC Culture

Earlier this week NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani, City Council Speaker Julie Menin, Council Finance Chair Linda Lee, Director of the Mayor’s Office of Management and Budget Sherif Soliman and members of the City Council reached agreement on a balanced $125.8 billion Fiscal Year (FY) 2027 budget.

According to Hyperallergic, the city will give $323.8 million (up from last year's record $299.6 million) to the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs (DCLA). Also included in the plan is a Cultural Stability Fund that will be administered by the Department of Cultural Affairs to assist eligible organizations experiencing unexpected or emergency circumstances ($10 million in FY27, FY28, and FY29).

“Our Administration inherited a budget crisis built on years of undercounting the true cost of running our city. We made a different choice. We balanced this budget without resorting to austerity. We protected the services New Yorkers rely on, while restoring honesty to the City’s finances. We accelerated the affordability agenda by investing in housing, mental health services, parks, libraries and students of all ages. This agreement proves that fiscal responsibility and public excellence can go hand in hand,” said Mayor Mamdani. “New Yorkers deserve a government that works as hard as they do – and a government as careful with their money as they are. I want to thank Speaker Julie Menin and the City Council for their partnership in getting this budget across the finish line.”

The New York City Department of Cultural Affairs is the largest cultural funding agency in the nation, with an average annual expense budget of approximately $200 million and a capital budget of more than $1 billion over the next four years. The Department extends support to the cultural community in three major ways: through funding for specific cultural organizations in exchange for cultural services offered to the citizens of New York City, through direct subsidies to 34 City-owned Cultural Institutions, and through capital spending for construction and renovation at designated institutions. Learn more.

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