Mayers Consulting Holds 3rd Annual All-Ages Music Showcase

An afternoon of fun for the whole family will be had at the Mayers Consulting All-Ages Music Showcase.

Experience 8 award winning bands in 4 hours at our 3rd annual showcase. Stay for as little or as long as the kids can last - it's going to be a total blast of quality family friendly music! Bar and food available as well, make a day of it!

GET YOUR TICKETS *ENTER 'FAMILY' AT CHECK OUT FOR $5 TICKETS!

New to our roster this year is Americana artist Josh Lovelace (of NEEDTOBREATHE), plus we have 2019 Grammy winner Lucy Kalantari & the Jazz Cats, a new show from 3x Grammy nominees The Pop Ups and 2x Grammy nominee Gustafer Yellowgold will be performing with a full band. Additionally Billy Kelly will be sharing some of his fresh clean stand up material that is going to be featured in the Audible Original 'This Is A Family Show' coming this spring and Lard Dog & the Band of Shy will be premiering new music from their upcoming album releasing in March. Plus performances from Grammy nominee Falu and Michael and the Rockness Monsters.

Mayers Consutling offers an eclectic, modern and diverse roster of artists that have been carefully curated for today's youth and family audience. With interactive multi-media shows and a range of genres including pop, rock, Americana, jazz, comedy and world music, we are beyond proud to present our fresh and exciting group of talents to you.





