Maverick Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Plays Bloomingdale School Of Music Faculty Series

The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at the Bloomingdale School of Music (323 W. 108th St, New York, NY) on May 19 at 7pm. The performance is part of the 2023 Faculty Concert Series. Daniel Bennett was recently appointed the Jazz Director at BSM.

The Bloomingdale School of Music was founded in 1964 as a cultural hub for high quality music education. Bloomingdale serves over 800 students every week at their historic upper west side brownstone.

The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their 9th studio album, 'New York Nerve.' The Boston Globe described Bennett's music as, "a mix of Jazz, Folk and Minimalism." The music shifts rapidly from Jazz Fusion to American Folk Music. Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey. Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, Miami Herald, Boston Globe, and NPR. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett "an outspoken voice of hope" during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in NYC Hot House Magazine. Daniel Bennett orchestrated the music for 'Whitman at the Whitney,' a multimedia theater production at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about the concert, call (212) 663-6021.