Maverick Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Plays Bloomingdale School Of Music Faculty Series

The performance is on May 19 at 7pm.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike Photo 1 Tony Awards Will Not Be Televised on June 11 Due to WGA Strike
BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date Photo 2 BAD CINDERELLA Announces Broadway Closing Date
WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th Photo 3 WGA Won't Picket Unscripted Tony Awards; Broadcast Set For June 11th
Photos: First Look at Portraits of the Cast of ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Photo 4 Photos: See Portraits of the ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Cast

Maverick Saxophonist Daniel Bennett Plays Bloomingdale School Of Music Faculty Series

The Daniel Bennett Group plays a special CD release concert at the Bloomingdale School of Music (323 W. 108th St, New York, NY) on May 19 at 7pm. The performance is part of the 2023 Faculty Concert Series. Daniel Bennett was recently appointed the Jazz Director at BSM.

The Bloomingdale School of Music was founded in 1964 as a cultural hub for high quality music education. Bloomingdale serves over 800 students every week at their historic upper west side brownstone.

The Daniel Bennett Group is celebrating the release of their 9th studio album, 'New York Nerve.' The Boston Globe described Bennett's music as, "a mix of Jazz, Folk and Minimalism." The music shifts rapidly from Jazz Fusion to American Folk Music. Daniel Bennett is joined by master percussionist Koko Bermejo (drums/keyboard) and acclaimed bassist Kevin Hailey. Daniel Bennett has been featured in Timeout New York, Baltimore Sun, Miami Herald, Boston Globe, and NPR. The UK Jazz Journal called Bennett "an outspoken voice of hope" during the COVID 19 pandemic.

Daniel Bennett Group was recently voted 'Best New Jazz' in NYC Hot House Magazine. Daniel Bennett orchestrated the music for 'Whitman at the Whitney,' a multimedia theater production at the Whitney Museum in Manhattan. Daniel Bennett played woodwinds in 'Blank! The Musical,' the first fully improvised musical to launch on a national stage. The New York Times called the show, "Witty, Likable and Ludicrous!" Daniel Bennett's genre-bending sound has captivated audiences throughout the world. For more information about the concert, call (212) 663-6021.



Placeholder
Vote Now


RELATED STORIES

Photos: First Look at MJs New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson Photo
Photos: First Look at MJ's New Michael Jackson, Elijah Rhea Johnson

All new production photos have been released from the hit musical MJ, featuring the show’s new star, Elijah Rhea Johnson, in role of Michael Jackson. Johnson joined the production in April, which marks his Broadway debut. Check out the photos here!

ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Was Fully Authorized by Britney Spears Photo
ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Was Fully Authorized by Britney Spears

Once Upon a One More Time, the new musical featuring the music of Britney Spears, is now in previews on Broadway. BroadwayWorld has learned that the musical is fully authorizaed by Spears herself, and was signed by the singer in 2022, after her conservatorship ended.

Photos: First Look at Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN Photo
Photos: First Look at Mike Faist and Lucas Hedges in BROKEBACK MOUNTAIN

All new production photos have been released for the world premiere of Brokeback Mountain, a new play with music, written by Ashley Robinson with songs by Dan Gillespie Sells, based on Annie Proulx’s short story, and directed by Jonathan Butterell. 

PARADE Will Perform At White House Event In Celebration Jewish American Heritage Month Photo
PARADE Will Perform At White House Event In Celebration Jewish American Heritage Month

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will welcome Parade composer Jason Robert Brown and stars Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond to a White House event celebrating Jewish American Heritage Month. Learn more about how to tune in here!


More Hot Stories For You

Listen: Rob McClure Talks Kindness On Broadway & More On THE ART OF KINDNESS PodcastListen: Rob McClure Talks Kindness On Broadway & More On THE ART OF KINDNESS Podcast
Anthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With FilmsAnthony Rapp Leads New Film MEET ME WHERE I AM Premiering At Dances With Films
Video: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Recording the Album, How it Feels to be on Broadway & MoreVideo: & JULIET Cast and Creative Team Talk Recording the Album, How it Feels to be on Broadway & More
Broadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines Has Passed AwayBroadway Musical Coordinator Howard Joines Has Passed Away

Videos

Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis' Video Video: Randy Rainbow Sings 'Welcome to DeSantis'
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL Video
Photos/Tovah Feldshuh Celebrates 50 Years on Broadway at FUNNY GIRL
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID Video
Halle Bailey Performs 'Part of Your World' From THE LITTLE MERMAID
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal Video
The Cast of DESTINY OF DESIRE Performs 'El Destino del Deseo' in Rehearsal
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel
DANCIN'
& JULIET
SWEENEY TODD
Ticket CentralPixel
THE THANKSGIVING PLAY
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
PARADE

Recommended For You









close sound sound