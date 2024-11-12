Mauricio Martinez to Release Autobiography and Musical Companion Album

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Mexican-born recording artist, Broadway star, and International Emmy Award-winning actor Mauricio Martinez is writing his inspiring autobiography, tentatively titled My First Act. The book, scheduled for worldwide release in late 2025, will be accompanied by a new album that serves as a musical companion, with Martinez’s velvet tenor narrating his life’s soundtrack.

In this memoir, Martinez reflects on pivotal moments from his childhood in Monterrey, Mexico, to becoming the fifth Mexican actor to star on Broadway in On Your Feet! The Story of Gloria & Emilio Estefan. Through the iconic musical characters he's portrayed across Mexico, Latin America, and the U.S., Martinez will open up about his successes, his personal challenges—including four battles with bladder cancer, struggles with depression, and lessons learned along the way—and how these experiences shaped him into the resilient artist he is today. The memoir will also feature never-before-shared revelations, including unpublished song lyrics written by Mauricio.

Mauricio hopes to inspire readers who face adversity, whether it's battling illness, pursuing dreams against all odds, or starting over in a new country. His story speaks to anyone who has fought for their identity or used their voice to seek justice.

Mauricio explains, “I’m writing this book to inspire others to fight for their dreams and heal their inner child. It’s about never giving up, no matter the challenges, and always remembering where you come from so you know where to go. After the loss of my beloved sister, I’ve thought a lot about my legacy. The characters I’ve played, my recordings, and this book will be my contribution. Through proceeds from the book, audiobook, and album, I hope to sponsor scholarships for children to study the arts—music, dance, theater, and more. The arts should be accessible to all, not just the privileged few.”

Mauricio is currently taking a break from his busy career to focus on writing, surrounded by family in Spain. His autobiography will be available in both English and Spanish, in paperback, digital, and audiobook formats, and will feature the musical companion album.

To support this personal project and help fund scholarships for young Mexican artists, Mauricio has launched a GoFundMe campaign.

Mauricio's autobiography will be published in both English and Spanish, available in paperback, digital, and audiobook formats, narrated by the Broadway star himself. It will also include a musical companion featuring a soundtrack recorded in his voice.