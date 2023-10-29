Matthew Perry Passes Away at 54

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and playwright Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit television show Friends, has passed away due to an apparent drowning. He was 54.

Perry made his West End debut in 2003 as Danny in David Mamet's Sexual Perversity in Chicago. His play The End of Longing premiered in the West End at Playhouse Theatre in 2016, before transferring Off-Broadway in 2017 with MCC Theatre. Perry also starred as Jack in both productions.

Perry's extensive list of television and film credits include Friends, Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip, Mr. Sunshine (co-creator, co-writer, and executive producer), Fool's Rush In, Almost Heroes, The Whole Nine Yards, The Whole Ten Yards, The Ron Clark Story, 17 Again, Go On, and The Odd Couple.

In 2017, BroadwayWorld went inside rehearsals for The End of Longing at MCC. Watch Perry and the cast discuss the play in the video below.