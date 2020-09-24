Matthew Lopez Will Host Two Events to Get the LGBTQ+ Community to Support Joe Biden

Lopez will partner with Broadway for Biden with the initiatives, which will include a virtual phone bank and a town hall discussing queer issues.

Playwright Matthew Lopez is set to host two events aiming to get the LGBTQ+ community to participate in the election and support Joe Biden for President, Variety reports.

Lopez will partner with Broadway for Biden with the initiatives, which will include a virtual phone bank and a town hall discussing queer issues.

The phone bank event will include members of the cast of The Inheritance, including Lois Smith, Tony Goldwyn, and Jonathan Burke, who will give short remarks.

"The ultimate goal will be to place as many phone calls as we can, but we're not accountants," said López. "We're performers, so we need to provide a little entertainment value."

"In addition helping to do their part to save the Republic, their reward will be my undying gratitude," said López. "Hopefully my affection and esteem will be enough of an inducement."

The Town Hall will be held on October 3, and will feature members of the theater community. The filmed panel discussion will stream for free at BPN.FM/B4B at 2:00pm EST.

Read more on Variety.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You