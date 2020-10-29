Matthew Lopez, Whitney Museum, BRIC, The Shed and More Join Virtual NYC Curator Collections Lineup
Cultural leaders from across the five boroughs recommend the best in online experiences.
The Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment, the NYC Department of Cultural Affairs, and NYC & Company today announced that a second round of contributors has joined the Virtual NYC Curator Collections, a series of guest curators selecting their favorite NYC cultural experiences from hundreds of organizations throughout the five boroughs. Each curator has chosen from among arts and culture virtual experiences available online right now. These will be available on nycgo.com."
This series was launched in July to build upon NYC & Company's popular Virtual NYC, which helps people around the world enjoy the rich online culture that is being produced in New York City during the era of social distancing. The Virtual NYC curators act as expert guides, handpicking their favorite online experiences including live and recorded performances, digitized exhibitions, social media gatherings and virtual tours from museums, galleries, comedy clubs, theaters and other venues around the city.
The new line-up of Virtual NYC curators is: Christopher Y. Lew (Whitney Museum of American Art), Kristina Newman-Scott (BRIC), Eileen Jeng Lynch (Wave Hill), Hitomi Iwasaki (Queens Museum), Matthew López (Tony-nominated playwright, "The Inheritance"), David Rios (Children's Museum of Manhattan), Solana Chehtman (The Shed) and Victoria Munro (Alice Austen House).
The existing line-up of curators is: Thelma Golden (The Studio Museum in Harlem), David Hatkoff (NewFest), Erika Elliott (Summerstage), Gina Duncan (BAM Cinema) and Andrea Bayer (Metropolitan Museum of Art); with Esther McGowan (Visual AIDS), Eric Sanderson (Wildlife Conservation Society), Suzanne Nossel (PEN America) and Kamilah Forbes (Apollo Theater).
The Virtual NYC Curator Collections can be found at https://www.nycgo.com/virtual-nyc/curator-collections/.
