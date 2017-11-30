Matthew Bourne's CINDERELLA Set for BBC Christmas Broadcast; THE CAR MAN Out on DVD/Blu-ray This December

New Adventures has announced that Matthew Bourne's "THE CAR MAN" is now available on DVD, with a Blu-Ray release set for Monday 11 December 2017, produced by Illuminations.

The company has also revealed that Matthew Bourne's "CINDERELLA," filmed live at Sadler's Wells, will be broadcast on the BBC over the Christmas period ahead of a worldwide cinema release from February 2018.

Matthew Bourne said today, "The release of "THE CAR MAN" for home entertainment and the new recording of "CINDERELLA" for national and international broadcast is bringing the work of New Adventures to an even larger new audience who maybe do not have access to our live performances. It is part of a long held ambition to film all of our work for posterity but also as an inspirational educational tool for our work with young people."

First seen in 2000, "THE CAR MAN" has been a smash-hit in the UK and around the world and this recording for Sky Arts was made at Sadler's Wells during the show's most recent revival in 2015. The DVD and Blu Ray release includes an exclusive 17-minute behind the scenes featurette, "The Making of The Car Man".

Loosely based on Bizet's popular opera, "Carmen", and notable for its frank depictions of violence and sex, it has one of the most thrilling and instantly recognisable scores in classical music, brilliantly arranged by Terry Davies to create a complete score.

Following the successful worldwide cinema releases of "Swan Lake 3D", "Sleeping Beauty" and "The Car Man", New Adventures is delighted to announce that Matthew Bourne's "CINDERELLA" is being filmed in December. It will be broadcast on the BBC during the Christmas period and will be coming to cinemas around the world from February 2018, distributed by Event Cinema specialist More2Screen. For fans in the UK and Ireland the screening will be followed by an exclusive live Q&A with Matthew with more information to follow.

One of New Adventures' most loved productions Matthew Bourne's "CINDERELLA" is a thrilling and evocative love story, set in London during the Second World War.

Matthew Bourne's interpretation of the classic fairy tale has, at its heart, a true war-time romance. A chance meeting results in a magical night for Cinderella and her dashing young RAF pilot, together just long enough to fall in love before being parted by the horrors of the Blitz.

With Lez Brotherston's sumptuous costumes and sets, which won an Olivier Award for his original designs, and lighting by Olivier Award-winning Neil Austin, "CINDERELLA" will be performed in Surround Sound, designed by Paul Groothuis and featuring a specially commissioned recording played by a 60-piece orchestra. Matthew Bourne's vivid story telling has never been more heart-stopping and touching, and will take the audience into the heart of Prokofiev's magnificent score, and the sights and sounds of war-torn London.

2017 marks 20 years since "CINDERELLA" first premiered in the West End and New Adventures' 16th consecutive Christmas season at Sadler's Wells. "CINDERELLA" concludes a year-long celebration of work to commemorate the 30th Anniversary of New Adventures.

New Adventures & Re:Bourne is a national portfolio organisation supported using public funds by Arts Council England. In 2016/17 over 900,000 people have engaged in our activities.

For more information, visit www.new-adventures.net.

Photo Credit: Hugo Glendinning





