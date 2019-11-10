Matt Smith McCormick Returns In Solocom's BORDER TOWNIE
Comedian & writer Matt Smith McCormick will debut his new solo show, BORDER TOWNIE, on Sunday, November 24that 1:00pm at part of SOLOCOM 2019.
SOLOCOM is The Peoples Improv Theater's annual festival of all-new solo works.
In BORDER TOWNIE, Smith McCormick returns as chain-smoking, school bus-driving Pammy Pittlsey - a character who made her live debut in OUR TOWNIE at last year's Solocom. No-nonsense Pammy, a long-time resident of a small southeastern Massachusetts town, voted for Trump in 2016, but quickly learned the error of her ways and is determined to get it right next time. "Border Townie" delves into the now left-leaning local's frank and friggin' funny viewpoint of the current political climate - including her thoughts Mike Pence, the many Democratic candidates, and the importance of catchy campaign slogans. You can check out more of Pammy's world at www.instagram.com/thetalkofthetownie.
As a comedian, Smith McCormick has performed throughout New York City and as part of New York Comedy Festival, Cinder Block Comedy Festival, and Big Pine Comedy Festival. His writing has been featured on the websites Thought Catalog and BuzzFeed, as well as in the book "Write to TV" by Martie Cook.
Tickets to BORDER TOWNIE are $12 and can be purchased at https://thepit-nyc.com/events/tom-achilles-ellington-berg-matt-smith-mccormick/. Smith McCormick's BORDER TOWNIE will be seen on a triple-bill with new works by Tom Achilles and Ellington Berg.
