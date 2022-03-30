Matt Fraser, Celebrity's Most Sought Psychic Medium, Announces Exclusive NYC Event At The Palladium

Matt Fraser, Hollywood's most sought-after psychic medium for celebrities Gloria Estefan, Jenny McCarthy, Donny Wahlberg, Karamo Brown, Netflix Queer Eye and Dr. Paul Nassif - will be appearing at the Palladium Theater in Times Square on April 30, 2022, at 8:00 PM, EST. Tickets to the event are available online at TicketMaster & Meet Matt Fraser.

Matt's uncanny abilities and stunning accuracy have garnered a global following of millions. His readings touch the souls of everyone from A-list celebrities and influencers to everyday people looking to get in touch with those they have lost.

These heartfelt emotional readings to stunning revelations have audiences on the edge of their seats with his outrageous personality and unique approach to mediumship.

As a reality TV star on E! Entertainment TV, Matt has earned a reputation as a psychic phenomenon. His clients read like a Hollywood Who's Who: Dorina Medley | Real Housewives NY, Gretchen & Slay | Real Housewives of Orange County, Jenny McCarthy | The Voice, Heather McDonald | Comedian, Carissa Culiner | E! Daily Pop, Morgan Stewart | E! Daily Pop, Trish Paytas | Influencer, Jana Cramer and Mike Claussin | Lu Sierra | International Supermodel, | The Doctor's on CBS and Lili Estefan | Red Table Talk.

His upcoming book, We Never Die, Secrets of the Afterlife will be published by Gallery a division of Simon and Schuster. His bestselling book, When Heaven Calls was first printed by Gallery in 2020.

Matt's sold-out live events, television appearances, plus popular private readings have allowed him to bring healing, hope and laughter to a global fan base. His readings lead guests through a rollercoaster of emotions from laughing to crying, turning skeptics into believers with stunning details. His dynamic readings frequently include names, dates and locations he couldn't possibly know, adding to his long-established reputation.

He has captured the attention of major media outlets across the nation including frequent interviews in People, national radio shows and a sought-after guest on popular TV shows such as The Real Housewives, Botched, The Doctors, The Kelly Clarkson Show and regional TV Shows like KTNV and many more.

Palladium Times Square is an indoor live events venue located at the corner of 44th and Broadway in Times Square, Manhattan.