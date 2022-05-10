Matt Doyle to Host PFLAG Parent Day Featuring Hayley Kiyoko, Richie Jackson & More

On Sunday, May 22, 2022, Matt Doyle, 2022 Tony Award-nominated star of the Broadway revival of Stephen Sondheim's Company, will host PFLAG Parent Day, a special fundraiser for PFLAG National celebrating the parenting people who rise up in support of rights for LGBTQ+ loved ones and for their communities. This virtual star-studded event begins at 2PM ET // 11AM PT at PFLAG.org/ParentDay, where viewers around the world will be able to enjoy this community celebration.

The second annual PFLAG Parent Day will feature the stories of courageous LGBTQ+ individuals, allies, parents and caregivers, with newly announced special guest appearances from Hayley Kiyoko (award-winning musician), Tony-winning producer Jordan Roth (Moulin Rouge! The Musical; Hadestown) & Richie Jackson (author of Gay Like Me), Peabody-winning and Emmy-nominated writer/director/producer Steven Canals (FX's Pose), and actor Torian Miller (Hulu's Fire Island).

In a statement, Matt Doyle said, "I'm so honored to join PFLAG National in shining a light on the many incredible people across the country and around the world who, without judgment, nurture and support members of our incredible community. Their advocacy is more crucial than ever, as those in power try to take away our rights. Now is the moment for all of us-LGBTQ+ people and allies alike-to stand up for and with one another, and I am so excited to get to lead this life-affirming and beautiful celebration."

Previously announced participants in PFLAG Parent Day include Big Freedia (rapper), Cody Rigsby (Peloton Instructor and Dancing With the Stars alum), iconic actor George Takei, electronic pop band MUNA, Tommy DiDario (TV host and lifestyle contributor), cast members from Hulu's Love, Victor and more.

Matt Doyle is a 2022 Tony Award nominee for his work in the hit Broadway revival of the Stephen Sondheim musical, Company. For his showstopping, critically-raved performance as 'Jamie'-a gay man who is having second thoughts about meeting his fiancé Paul at the altar on their wedding day-Doyle has also received Outer Critics Circle and Drama League Award nominations. He previously starred on Broadway in three Tony-winning productions: The Book of Mormon, Spring Awakening, and War Horse; as well as the Roundabout Theatre Co.'s revival of the beloved classic Bye Bye Birdie. His additional theater credits include Sweeney Todd, Brooklynite, Jasper in Deadland, West Side Story, The Heart of Rock & Roll, Giant and more. For television, he memorably recurred on the original "Gossip Girl"; and he is also the author of the hit comic, "Dents." Onstage and off, Doyle is a vocal advocate for mental health awareness and LGBTQ+ rights.

PFLAG Parent Day is a vital fundraising event for PFLAG National, offering viewers the opportunity to contribute to the nonprofit's life-saving programs that provide support, education, and advocacy for LGBTQ+ people, their parents and families, and allies across the country. The virtual event will serve as a touchpoint to engage and inspire advocates and allies who believe all kids, no matter their race, genders or sexual orientation, should be free to be themselves.

ABOUT PFLAG NATIONAL

PFLAG is the first and largest organization for lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ+) people, their parents and families, and allies. With nearly 400 chapters and 250,000 members and supporters crossing multiple generations of families in major urban centers, small cities, and rural areas across America, PFLAG is committed to creating a world where diversity is celebrated and all people are respected, valued, and affirmed. PFLAG proudly encourages all to #ReadWithLove by advocating for the inclusion of books on all kinds of topics, people and histories in our schools and libraries. To learn more, visit pflag.org/ReadWithLove.

Photo credit: Curtis Brown