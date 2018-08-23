Matt Bomer, Adam Rippon and Minnie Driver to Guest Star on NBC's WILL & GRACE

Matt Bomer, Adam Rippon and Minnie Driver will guest star in an upcoming episode of "Will & Grace." Additional guest stars announced so far for Season 2 include David Schwimmer (recurring as Grace's (Debra Messing) love interest), Alec Baldwin (returning), Chelsea Handler, Jon Cryer and Mary McCormack (returning). Season 2 of "Will & Grace" premieres Thursday, October 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC. Also, "Will & Grace" is currently up for five Emmy nominations, including Megan Mullally for "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series."

Matt Bomer will play a smooth-talking, self-satisfied TV news anchor who dates Will. The 2018 Olympic bronze medalist, Adam Rippon, will make a cameo appearance in the newest season. Minnie Driver returns as Lorraine Finster, Karen's nemesis/stepdaughter. Karen seeks her out at the strip club Lorraine works at to try and get more money in her DIVORCE settlement

ABOUT "WILL & GRACE"

That's right, honey! A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their celebrated roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen. Season 2 of "Will & Grace" will feature 18 episodes and the series has already been renewed for an 18-episode third season.

Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever. The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, has returned with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and dirty martinis.

"Will & Grace" returned to NBC on Sept. 28, 2017 and stands as the network's most-watched comedy in 7 years. Originally debuting in 1998 and cementing its place in the cultural zeitgeist among critics and fans alike, "Will & Grace" has been nominated for 88 Emmy Awards, winning 16 of them including Outstanding Comedy Series.

Max Mutchnick and David Kohan write and executive produce. James Burrows directs and executive produces. "Will & Grace" is produced by Universal Television.

Related Articles