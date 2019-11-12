MasterVoices Begins 2019-2020 Season with Concert Staging of The Gershwins' LET 'EM EAT CAKE at Carnegie Hall
MasterVoices begins its 2019-20 season on Thursday, November 21 at Carnegie Hall with the concert staging of George and Ira Gershwins' 1933 musical Let 'Em Eat Cake, with a book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind, a comic satire about a populist U.S. President who is voted out of office and stages a coup to regain power. Artistic Director Ted Sperling will direct and conduct MasterVoices, soloists, and Orchestra of St. Luke's in this timely musical which has not been heard in New York since 1987.
Following the success of their 1931 Pulitzer Prize winning hit Of Thee I Sing, the Gershwins re-teamed with Kaufman and Ryskind for a sequel, a dark comic political satire about a U.S. President who loses reelection, fires the Supreme Court, decides to stage a military coup, and even paints the White House blue. This rarely produced musical gem is filled with wonderful Gershwin songs, from the romantic "Mine" to the comic "Down With Everyone Who's Up," and features many of the actors who made MasterVoices' 2017 production of Of Thee I Sing a hit.
Thursday, November 21, 2019, 7:00 pm
Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage
Let 'Em Eat Cake
Music and Lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin
Book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind
Concert Script Adaptation by Laurence Maslon
MasterVoices
Ted Sperling, Director and Conductor
Orchestra of St. Luke's
Choreography by Andrew Palermo
Sound design by Scott Lehrer
Costume Consultant, Tracy Christensen
Lighting design by Maarten Cornelis
Stage Manager, Gregory Covert
CAST OF CHARACTERS
Bryce Pinkham JOHN P. WINTERGREEN
Mikaela Bennett MARY WINTERGREEN
David Pittu KRUGER
Kevin Chamberlin ALEXANDER THROTTLEBOTTOM
Christopher Fitzgerald NARRATOR AND JOHN P. TWEEDLEDEE
Fred Applegate FRANCIS X. GILHOOLEY
Bill Buell GENERAL SNOOKFIELD
Chuck Cooper MATTHEW FULTON
Lewis J. Stadlen LOUIS LIPPMAN
Edsel Romero LIEUTENANT
Tickets: Priced from $15 to $155, may be purchased online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800, or in person at Carnegie Hall's box office at 57th and Seventh Avenue.
