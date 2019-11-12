MasterVoices Begins 2019-2020 Season with Concert Staging of The Gershwins' LET 'EM EAT CAKE at Carnegie Hall

MasterVoices begins its 2019-20 season on Thursday, November 21 at Carnegie Hall with the concert staging of George and Ira Gershwins' 1933 musical Let 'Em Eat Cake, with a book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind, a comic satire about a populist U.S. President who is voted out of office and stages a coup to regain power. Artistic Director Ted Sperling will direct and conduct MasterVoices, soloists, and Orchestra of St. Luke's in this timely musical which has not been heard in New York since 1987.

Following the success of their 1931 Pulitzer Prize winning hit Of Thee I Sing, the Gershwins re-teamed with Kaufman and Ryskind for a sequel, a dark comic political satire about a U.S. President who loses reelection, fires the Supreme Court, decides to stage a military coup, and even paints the White House blue. This rarely produced musical gem is filled with wonderful Gershwin songs, from the romantic "Mine" to the comic "Down With Everyone Who's Up," and features many of the actors who made MasterVoices' 2017 production of Of Thee I Sing a hit.

Thursday, November 21, 2019, 7:00 pm

Carnegie Hall, Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage

Let 'Em Eat Cake

Music and Lyrics by George and Ira Gershwin

Book by George S. Kaufman and Morrie Ryskind

Concert Script Adaptation by Laurence Maslon

MasterVoices

Ted Sperling, Director and Conductor

Orchestra of St. Luke's

Choreography by Andrew Palermo

Sound design by Scott Lehrer

Costume Consultant, Tracy Christensen

Lighting design by Maarten Cornelis

Stage Manager, Gregory Covert

CAST OF CHARACTERS

Bryce Pinkham JOHN P. WINTERGREEN

Mikaela Bennett MARY WINTERGREEN

David Pittu KRUGER

Kevin Chamberlin ALEXANDER THROTTLEBOTTOM

Christopher Fitzgerald NARRATOR AND JOHN P. TWEEDLEDEE

Fred Applegate FRANCIS X. GILHOOLEY

Bill Buell GENERAL SNOOKFIELD

Chuck Cooper MATTHEW FULTON

Lewis J. Stadlen LOUIS LIPPMAN

Edsel Romero LIEUTENANT

Tickets: Priced from $15 to $155, may be purchased online at carnegiehall.org, by calling CarnegieCharge at 212.247.7800, or in person at Carnegie Hall's box office at 57th and Seventh Avenue.





