Masks & Musicals Announces Costume Party Tuesday At Bar Nine
Attendees can sing at least one Broadway song with a live pianist for free.
Dress up and belt out this Tuesday at Masks & Musicals.
You can sing your favorite Broadway songs while in your Halloween costume at our socially distanced Halloween extravaganza. The singer with the best costume gets a gift card.
Attendees can sing at least one Broadway song with a live pianist for free while enjoying Broadway-themed drinks inspired by shows like Wicked and Frozen. Click here for the set list. We take request too. Just email info@jacklynthrapp.com.
Bar Nine has outdoor and indoor seating located at 807 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019. The show runs from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.
SAFETY: They have a 10ft by 10ft clear barrier separating the pianist and singer. The audience will be socially distanced at their tables with the singer standing 12+ feet away from tables. We change out microphone covers after every singer.
Hosted by Off-Broadway's Bobby Allan (original cast member in Off-Broadway's "Good Morning New York") and Emmy winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Producer/Playwright for "Good Morning New York: A New Musical" & "Park For Your Problems.") with music director Rose Van Dyne.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Everything We Know So Far About the 2020 Tony Awards
The lights of Broadway will remain dark for the rest of 2020, but the year will not pass without a celebration of all that happened before the shutdow...
Set Designer Ming Cho Lee Dies at Age 90
BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that set designer Ming Cho Lee has died at age 90....
DEAR EVAN HANSEN, & JULIET, FIDDLER ON THE ROOF, and More Take Home 2020 Olivier Awards - Full List!
Tonight, the Olivier Awards will be announced in a special online broadcast. We'll be updating the list of nominees LIVE throughout the evening....
WATCH: BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert with Tamika Lawrence, Jessica Vosk, Kate Rockwell, and More - Live Now!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary center around voting activism, premieres tonight on our site ...
Meet Our NEXT ON STAGE: SEASON 2 College Top 10!
You voted, here they are! In no particular order, meet our top 10 in the college category....
VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of the BROADWAY SINGS FOR BIDEN Livestream Concert - Premiering Tomorrow!
As BroadwayWorld previously announced, Broadway Sings for Biden, the concert-documentary centered around voting activism, premieres tomorrow, October ...