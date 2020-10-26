Masks & Musicals Announces Costume Party Tuesday At Bar Nine

Attendees can sing at least one Broadway song with a live pianist for free.

Dress up and belt out this Tuesday at Masks & Musicals.

You can sing your favorite Broadway songs while in your Halloween costume at our socially distanced Halloween extravaganza. The singer with the best costume gets a gift card.

Attendees can sing at least one Broadway song with a live pianist for free while enjoying Broadway-themed drinks inspired by shows like Wicked and Frozen. Click here for the set list. We take request too. Just email info@jacklynthrapp.com.

Bar Nine has outdoor and indoor seating located at 807 9th Ave, New York, NY 10019. The show runs from 7:00 p.m. - 9:00 p.m.

SAFETY: They have a 10ft by 10ft clear barrier separating the pianist and singer. The audience will be socially distanced at their tables with the singer standing 12+ feet away from tables. We change out microphone covers after every singer.

Hosted by Off-Broadway's Bobby Allan (original cast member in Off-Broadway's "Good Morning New York") and Emmy winner Jacklyn Thrapp (Producer/Playwright for "Good Morning New York: A New Musical" & "Park For Your Problems.") with music director Rose Van Dyne.

