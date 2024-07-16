Mary Testa to Star in QUEEN OF THE MIST in Concert at PEAK Performances

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Three-time Tony nominee Mary Testa will star in concert performances of Michael John LaChiusa's Queen of the Mist at PEAK Performances. Testa originated the role of Annie Edson Taylor in The Transport Group's Off-Broadway production in 2011.

Performances will take place Thursday, February 20; Friday, February 21; Saturday, February 22, and Sunday, February 23.

Queen of the Mist features music and lyrics by Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Marie Christine, Hello Again). Based on an astounding, outrageous, and haunting true story of Anna Edson Taylor, who, in 1901, set out to be the first woman to shoot Niagara Falls, in a barrel of her own design. Navigating both the treacherous Falls and a fickle public with a ravenous appetite for sensationalism, this unconventional heroine vies for her legacy in a world clamoring with swindling managers, assassins, revolutionaries, moralizing family, anarchists and activists. Convinced that there is greatness in her and determined not to live as ordinary, she sets out to battle her fear and tempt her fate.

Additional upcoming programming at PEAK Performances includes Disney's Encanto sing-along film concert, Laura Benanti in concert, and more.

For more information visit: https://www.peakperfs.org/events/