Mary Testa and Frank Wood Star in Create Theater's Online Reading of BAD DAUGHTER
Create Theater's Monday night series presents a reading of BAD DAUGHTER, an award-winning new comedy by Julie Weinberg, directed by Shelley Butler. The reading will be hosted over the Zoom platform on Monday June 29th at 7PM.
When Maddie's father falls ill, she has to leave her secret life in Paris to return to the old family drama in New Jersey. But this is a comedy. If her family gets their way, it's babka instead of baguettes forever. And that would be a tragedy.
BAD DAUGHTER, winner of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting, is a fast-paced romp to keep you laughing through dark times. Think Neil Simon meets Wendy Wasserstein on a lousy day in New Jersey.
The reading features three time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa, Tony Award Winner Frank Wood, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Lindsay Brill, RJ Vaillancourt and Kelechi Ezie. Stage directions will be read by Mac Stevenson. Brianna Rafidi will serve as production stage manager.
Create Theater's Monday Night Reading Series is produced by Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg Cate Cammarata.
Please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monday-night-reading-series-bad-daughter-a-new-comedy-by-julie-weinberg-tickets-110723872082
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
Betty Buckley is calling on Andrew Lloyd Webber to send a cease and desist notice to the Trump campaign, as the song 'Memory' from Cats continues to b... (read more)
VIDEO: Watch the Official Trailer For HAMILTON on Disney+
The official trailer has dropped for the upcoming Hamilton film, coming to Disney+ on July 3!... (read more)
VIDEO: SIX, HEATHERS, COME FROM AWAY, and More Perform at Virtual West End Live
This year's virtual West End Live is underway! The first highlights programme features performances from Six, Wicked, Heathers, The Lion King, Bat Out... (read more)
Andrew Lloyd Webber Responds to Rumor That West End Production of PHANTOM Will Be Revamped
Andrew Lloyd Webber has responded to a rumor that when The Phantom of the Opera returns to the West End, it will not be the original production, but r... (read more)
Ansel Elgort Denies Sexual Assault Allegations
Ansel Elgort has posted a statement denying the sexual assault allegations made against him.... (read more)
All Remaining ANASTASIA Tour Performances Have Been Cancelled Through Summer 2020
BroadwayWorld has learned that all remaining performances on the Anastasia tour have been cancelled through Summer 2020, due to the health crisis.... (read more)