Mary Testa and Frank Wood Star in Create Theater's Online Reading of BAD DAUGHTER

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Create Theater's Monday night series presents a reading of BAD DAUGHTER, an award-winning new comedy by Julie Weinberg, directed by Shelley Butler. The reading will be hosted over the Zoom platform on Monday June 29th at 7PM.

When Maddie's father falls ill, she has to leave her secret life in Paris to return to the old family drama in New Jersey. But this is a comedy. If her family gets their way, it's babka instead of baguettes forever. And that would be a tragedy.

BAD DAUGHTER, winner of the Kennedy Center's Mark Twain Prize for Comic Playwriting, is a fast-paced romp to keep you laughing through dark times. Think Neil Simon meets Wendy Wasserstein on a lousy day in New Jersey.

The reading features three time Tony Award nominee Mary Testa, Tony Award Winner Frank Wood, Maria-Christina Oliveras, Lindsay Brill, RJ Vaillancourt and Kelechi Ezie. Stage directions will be read by Mac Stevenson. Brianna Rafidi will serve as production stage manager.

Create Theater's Monday Night Reading Series is produced by Off-Broadway producer, director and dramaturg Cate Cammarata.

Please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/monday-night-reading-series-bad-daughter-a-new-comedy-by-julie-weinberg-tickets-110723872082

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You