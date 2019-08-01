Mary Dimino Returns To Stapleton Waterfront Park

Labyrinth Arts Collective is pleased to present Walk This Way: Imagining My Staten Island. The closing event is scheduled for August 11th, with headlining comedian Mary Dimino slated to perform at Stapleton Waterfront Park. This will be a return engagement for Dimino, who headlined the opening summer 2019 ceremonies on July 14th.

Events will take place on the waterfront, in ArtBuilt Studios. Walk This Way is a series of shows and creative workshops celebrating the diversity of Staten Island residents, their unique local talent, and distinct, diverse neighborhoods. The project focuses on various genres such as storytelling, comedy, music, literature, food and traditions. This event is brought to you in partnership with NYC Parks, Queens Museum, Staten Island Arts, JMT Media and the National Endowment of the Arts.

Headliner Mary Dimino, a Staten Island resident, is one of the borough's recognized entertainers. With Dimino's Nova award-winning and Telly nominated hit local cable series "Nights with Mary" airing for 10 seasons, and various roles on national television shows, commercials, and her off-Broadway one woman plays, she is a much-celebrated Staten Island talent.

Mary Dimino is a MAC Award Winner for Best Female Comedian and Gracie Allen Award winner for her work with PBS in the documentary Fat: What No One is Telling You. Her one woman play SCARED SKINNY: A one (hundred lighter woman show) is winner of an Outstanding Solo Show award in The New York International Fringe Festival. Her book of similar name, Scared Skinny No More, is published by Sunbury Press and debuted number ten on their best seller list. Her most recent one woman show BIG DUMMY, won the United Solo Award of Theatre Row.

Mary Dimino's television appearances include NBC's Today Show, FOX's Laughs, PBS, HBO's Chris Rock Show, VH-1's Best Week Ever, Comedy Central's Graham Norton Effect, NY-1, American Movie Classics Movie Moments, sketches on Late Shows with David Letterman, Conan O'Brien and SNL. On stage she has played the Maid of Honor in Tony & Tina's Wedding, Carmella in Surprise, and Vidalia in the off-Broadway hit My Big Gay Italian Funeral at St. Luke's Theater. She is a regular member of Danny Aiello's The Italian Chicks, a nationally touring casino style comedy and variety show.

Featuring in the event will be Lawrence Schwabacher, an off-Broadway playwright and unique Staten Island talent, spoken word poets, artwork by Labyrinth Arts Collective and music by Allergic to Bees and Cadre of Two.

Labyrinth Arts Collective is a recognized 501c3 arts organization promoting collaborative efforts among artists. It was founded on the principles of enhancing the presence of artist programming in communities, with a goal of making an impact on community through the arts. Co-founder Elaine Mendez works to establish networks to build alliances between artists and their neighborhood.

The event takes place at Stapleton Waterfront Parks located at 455 Front Street, Staten Island New York 10304 Sunday August 11th from 1-5pm, with comedy performance by Mary Dimino at 3pm. Admission is free. All ages are welcomed. For more information about Mary Dimino visit her official site www.mary-dimino.com.





