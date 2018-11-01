Mary Anne Carter Has Been Nominated by Trump to Chair National Endowment for the Arts

Variety reports that Trump has nominated Mary Anne Carter to serve as chair of the National Endowment for the Arts. The position was previously held by Jane Chu who left her post when her term expired.

Mary Anne Carter was named acting chairman of the National Endowment for the Arts on June 5, 2018, after serving 18 months as the agency's senior deputy chairman. In that role, Carter managed the day-to-day operations of the agency, focusing her efforts on advancing the Arts Endowment's mission to support artistic excellence and access to the arts for all.

Since arriving at the agency, Carter has pushed to make the National Endowment for the Arts more accessible to the American people, directing an expansion of Creative Forces (an arts therapy program for U.S. service members and veterans recovering from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and other psychological health conditions) and bolstering many of its national initiatives, including Shakespeare in American Communities, NEA Big Read, Poetry Out Loud, and the Jazz Masters and National Heritage Fellowships. To further expand the reach of the Arts Endowment, Carter has held the past several public meetings of the National Council on the Arts at locations outside the agency's offices, including a recent meeting in Charleston, West Virginia-the first such meeting outside of Washington, DC in 27 years.

