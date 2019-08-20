Martin Markinson Releases Memoir, Available Now

Come On Along & Listen To MY LIFE IN THEATRE, a new memoir by legendary theatre owner and independent theatrical producer Martin Markinson, is now available from Archway Publishing and can be purchased through Archway Publishing, Amazon.com and BarnesAndNoble.com.

Owner of Broadway's Helen Hayes Theatre for more than three decades, Marty Markinson produced some of the most notable plays of the 1980s and 1990s, including Torch Song Trilogy by Harvey Fierstein, And A Nightingale Sang by C.P. Taylor, Passion by Peter Nichols and Corpse by Gerald Moon during a time of great change in the New York theater which was marked by the arrival of the British mega-musicals and the Hollywood studios.

This rich and entertaining new memoir, Come On Along & Listen To MY LIFE IN THEATRE, relays Markinson's journey from an outsider of modest means to a self-made successful player in one of the most competitive, yet little understood businesses. The book also gives rare insight into the wheeling and dealing of Broadway, offering readers a look at the cost of putting up a show on Broadway by breaking down everything from cast salaries, labor costs, advertising expenses, theatre rental and much more. Markinson also talks about his involvement in both the production of shows and operation of the houses in which they appear, concentrating on his ownership of the Helen Hayes Theatre (previously known as The Little Theatre) on Broadway.

Martin Markinson owned and operated the Helen Hayes Theatre on Broadway from 1979 until its sale in 2015. He also operated leading theaters in Los Angeles and Fort Lauderdale. He produced and co-produced dozens of plays and musicals since 1975 for Broadway and throughout the United States, also spending time in Hollywood producing two films. Highlights of his career include producing The Gathering starring Hal Linden, George Gershwin Alone starring Hershey Felder, Getting and Spending, Matter of Honor and many more. During the course of his fascinating career, Markinson worked with a who's who of Broadway authors and actors, including playwrights and directors Harvey Fierstein, Craig Lucas, Tom Stoppard and Bob Fosse; and performers Lynn Redgrave, Joan Rivers, Frank Langella, Mark Hamill, Matthew Broderick, Mandy Patinkin, Al Pacino and so many more. He now lives in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Maui, Hawaii, with his wife of fifty-six years, Arlena.

For more information: www.archwaypublishing.com/Bookstore/BookDetail.aspx?BookId=SKU-001165570





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You