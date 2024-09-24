Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As part of its popular Studio Series, the Martha Graham Dance Company will offer two open rehearsals of Dark Meadow Suite, featuring highlights from the 1946 Graham classic Dark Meadow and We the People, a work created for the Company by choreographer Jamar Roberts in 2024. Context for these works of 20th- and 21st-century Americana will be provided by Artistic Director Janet Eilber and the dancers as they prepare to perform these dances for audiences across the country.

The open rehearsals will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 1-2, at 6pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan.

Tickets are $30 (general) / $20 (students). Studio Series subscriptions are $150 for six events and include VIP seating. Those unable to attend in person can join the Company’s digital membership for $20/month at patreon.com/marthagrahamdance, which includes Studio Series live streams and much more! To purchase tickets for Studio Series events, visit marthagraham.org/studioseries/.