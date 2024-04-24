Martha Graham Dance Company Presents GRAHAMDECONSTRUCTED: APPALACHIAN SPRING SUITE In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Next week, the Martha Graham Dance Company will present a GrahamDeconstructed event featuring highlights from Martha Graham's celebrated masterwork Appalachian Spring (1944).

The event will take place on Thursday, May 2, at 7pm, at the Martha Graham Studio Theater, 55 Bethune Street, 11th Floor, in Manhattan.

This special evening will feature the Martha Graham Dance Company in Appalachian Spring Suite, a narrated presentation of highlights from Appalachian Spring. Each selection will be illuminated with descriptions from the exchange between Graham and composer Aaron Copland as they collaborated on the creation of this timeless work. The Suite offers the audience unique insight into the creative process of these two geniuses. The performance will be followed by a Q & A with Graham Company Artistic Director Janet Eilber.

Tickets for GrahamDeconstructed are $30 (general) / $20 (students) and are available at marthagraham.org/studioseries/.

About the Martha Graham Dance Company

The Martha Graham Dance Company has been a leader in the evolving art form of modern dance since its founding in 1926. It is both the oldest dance company in the United States and the oldest integrated dance company.

Today, the Company is embracing a new programming vision that showcases masterpieces by Graham alongside newly commissioned works by contemporary artists. With programs that unite the work of choreographers across time within a rich historical and thematic narrative, the Company is actively working to create new platforms for contemporary dance and multiple points of access for audiences.

Since its inception, the Martha Graham Dance Company has received international acclaim from audiences in more than 50 countries throughout North and South America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and the Middle East. The Company has performed at the Metropolitan Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Paris Opera House, Covent Garden, and The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts, as well as at the base of the Great Pyramids in Egypt and in the ancient Odeon of Herodes Atticus theater on the Acropolis in Athens. In addition, the Company has also produced several award-winning films broadcast on PBS and around the world. For more information about the Company, visit www.marthagraham.org.