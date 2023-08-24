Martha Graham Dance Company Comes to The Metropolitan Museum of Art in October

The world-renowned Martha Graham Dance Company will present six of Martha Graham’s most powerful solos from the 1930s as part of MetLiveArts Fall 2023 Season on Saturday, October 7, and Tuesday, October 10, at The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Multiple performances will take place during Museum hours, and will be free with Museum admission. The pop-up performances will be presented in dialogue with the exhibition Art for the Millions: American Culture and Politics in the 1930s (on view at The Met September 7–December 10, 2023). The performances are presented by MetLiveArts as part of GRAHAM100, a three-season celebration of the Company’s 100th anniversary.

Works to be presented include Lamentation (1930), Satyric Festival Song (1932), Ekstasis (1933), Spectre-1914 (1936), Immediate Tragedy (1937), and Deep Song (1937). These early works highlight the sculptural elements of Martha Graham’s choreography as well as her deep and timeless connection to social issues and the human condition.

Performances will take place at The Met Fifth Avenue.

For more information about the Martha Graham Dance Company, visit www.marthagraham.org.