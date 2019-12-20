Marquee Blast from the Past: Bette Midler

Take a trip down memory lane with these photos showcasing Bette Midler's illustrious career on the stage and in film!

Bette Midler most recently won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her starring role in Hello, Dolly!. Her remarkable career started while singing in New York bathhouses, where she was given the name, "The Divine Miss M."

Forty years, four Grammys, four Golden Globes, three Emmys, two Tony Awards and tons of record-breaking performances since she hit the scene, the "Divine Miss M" is still going strong.

Theatre Marquee at the Ziegfield in New York City for "The Rose" starring Bette Midler, 1979.



Marquee at the Majestic theatre for Bette Midler's "Bette! Divine Madness" in New York City, 1979.



Marquee at a Times Sqaure theatre for Bette Midler's "Divine Madness" in New York City. October, 1980.



Bette Midler Theatre Marquee at Madison Square Garden November 1, 2006 in New York City.



Theatre Marquee for The Showgirl Must go on playing the Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. August 16, 2008



Theatre Marquee for Bette Midler starring in 'I'll Eat You Last: A Chat with Sue Mengers' at the Booth Theatre in New York City. 3/25/2013. Sue Mengers (Bette Midler) was an American original. She was the first female 'superagent' at a time when women talent agents of any kind were almost unheard of. She came from near poverty, a refugee from Hitler's Germany, and worked her way up through pluck, charm, and a legendary wit. In that uniquely American way, she invented herself; and when the career she wanted didn't exist, she invented that as well 'Superagent.' It was a term Hollywood all but coined for her. By the 1970's, she represented almost every major star in Hollywood and went on to become the town's most renowned hostess. Joe Mantello directs.



Theatre Marquee for the forthcoming Broadway revival of Michael Stewart and Jerry Herman's 'Hello, Dolly!' starring Bette Midler at the Shubert Theatre on January 5, 2017 in New York City.



Tony Award flare for the Bette Midler 'Hello, Dolly' Marquee at The Shubert Theatre on June 13, 2017 in New York City.