Mark J Flowers And Scott D Flowers Release New Book - Unveiling Your Value

Unveiling Your Value: Revealing Your Expertise & Finding Your Inner Blackbelt is available for purchase in print and ebook formats on Amazon.

By: Jun. 28, 2023

POPULAR

What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023 Photo 1 What's Coming to Broadway in Summer/Fall 2023
Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway! Photo 2 Review Roundup: ONCE UPON A ONE MORE TIME Opens On Broadway!
Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL! Photo 3 Josh Gad and Andrew Rannells Will Reunite on Broadway in GUTENBERG! THE MUSICAL!
Lauren A. Marchand and Langston Lee Win Top Prizes At The 2023 Jimmy Awards! Photo 4 Winners Announced For the 2023 Jimmy Awards!

Mark J Flowers And Scott D Flowers Release New Book - Unveiling Your Value

Mark J Flowers And Scott D Flowers Release New Book - Unveiling Your Value

Mark J Flowers and Scott D Flowers have announced the release of their new book, Unveiling Your Value: Revealing Your Expertise & Finding Your Inner Blackbelt.

Ignite your personal awakening and start on a journey of self-discovery that will reveal your unique talents and ignite your personal growth...

In "Unveiling Your Value," prepare to embark on a transformative journey of self-discovery as we guide and inspire you to unlock your untapped potential and reveal your hidden expertise-the essence of your inner blackbelt.

Drawing upon decades of experience mentoring students and professionals, we present a comprehensive process to help you identify your unique talents, tap into the wisdom of the past, and awaken the boundless reservoirs of your true capabilities. With our guidance, this book will serve as a catalyst for your personal awakening, enabling you to uncover your inherent mastery and align with your authentic purpose.

Empowered by newfound clarity, you will be equipped to leave an indelible impact in all aspects of your personal and professional life, whether you are a seasoned professional seeking continued growth or an individual forging diverse paths.

Everyone is an expert at something, and we help our readers discover their inner expertise.

Mark J Flowers is the father of two children, a husband, an assistant professor of economics, and associate chair of Business and Social Science at Georgia State University Perimeter College. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Physics, a Master of Science degree in Economics, and is ABD for his Ph.D. in Political Science with an emphasis on International Relations. His dissertation topic relates to the effects of espionage on interstate relations, adding further expertise to his already expansive training. From 2015-2017 Mark worked as a Virtual Fellow for the US State Department, advising on energy policy in Germany and economic policy in Poland. He has written several articles on controversial topics in politics and economics, many of which can be found on his blog, Modern Sense & Economics, which can be accessed at www.ModernSense.net. Mark regularly attends economics and political science conferences, has presented chapters from his books at local and regional meetings, and has been a discussant for the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Unveiling Your Value: Revealing Your Expertise & Finding Your Inner Blackbelt is available for purchase in print and ebook formats on Amazon



RELATED STORIES

1
CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July Photo
CAMELOT To End Broadway Reign In July

Lincoln Center Theater has announced that its acclaimed new version of Lerner & Loewe’s CAMELOT will end its run at the Vivian Beaumont Theater on Sunday, July 23, at which point it will have played a total of 153 performances (38 previews and 115 regular performances). 

2
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors Photo
WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors

Two not-for-profit organizations promoting diversity in the music theatre industry will launch The MUSE/MAESTRA Music Director Experience with the Broadway blockbuster WICKED.

3
Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Photo
Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration

Just last week at Broadway’s Ambassador Theatre Broadway performers Jeanna de Waal and Uma Paranjpe welcomed students and teachers to the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration.  Check out video highlights!

4
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Photo
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion

On an upcoming episode of his AMC travel series You Are Here, Colman Domingo reunited the cast of the 2008 Broadway musical, Passing Strange. Watch an exclusive video clip from the episode, which reunites the cast of Passing Strange, which also includes Daniel Breaker, Rebecca Naomi Jones, and more, also featuring Susan Stroman and Mary Zimmerman.

More Hot Stories For You

WICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors With MUSE and MAESTRAWICKED to Launch Three-Week Intensive for Aspiring Music Directors With MUSE and MAESTRA
Photos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards CeremonyPhotos & Video: See Bebe Neuwirth, Alex Newell & More at The Actors' Equity Foundation Awards Ceremony
Photos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn ProductionPhotos: First Look at Broadway's Original Tarzan Josh Strickland & More in Tuacahn Production
Stroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy CenterStroker, Frost, Herrod, Feldman & Boniello Join the Cast of RENT at the Kennedy Center

Videos

Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration Video Video: Watch Highlights from the 18th Annual Broadway Junior Student Celebration
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion Video
Exclusive: Watch Colman Domingo Host a PASSING STRANGE Reunion
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN Video
Go Inside Opening Night of ROCK & ROLL MAN
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY Video
Get A First Look At Goodman's THE WHO'S TOMMY
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
PARADE
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
& JULIET

Recommended For You