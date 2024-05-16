Mark Fisher Fitness to Present 'Hit the Mat' Workout Benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In anticipation of Broadway's hottest night, Mark Fisher Fitness is hosting an outdoor workout in Bella Abzug Park (Hudson Yards between 34th and 35th) on Sunday, June 2, 2024 at 10:00am. There is a suggested donation of $25 and all proceeds benefit Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. All fitness levels are welcome!

Celebrating 32 years of Broadway Bares, this year's show celebrates the seduction and spectacle of Las Vegas with Broadway Bares: Hit the Strip. For the past 12 years, Mark Fisher Fitness has been sponsor of Broadway Bares raising over $125,000 to provide meals and medication, health care and hope to those in need across the country. This year Mark Fisher Fitness will match all donations up to $10,000.

The Hit the Mat Workout will be led by Chris Crowthers, MFF's Fitness Director and Broadway Bares alum, who has performed in 10 productions of Broadway Bares.

Registration for the event can be found HERE.