Marjie Shrimpton presents What Would Judy Do? A Judy Garland Cabaret at The Laurie Beechman Theatre at the West Bank Café on Wednesday, September 18 and Friday, September 20 at 7pm / doors at 6pm. Musical guests include accompanist Ben Houghton and jazz bassist Noah Garabedian.

Judy Garland's songs pulled at heartstrings the world over with classics like "Down With Love," "The Man That Got Away," and at least one about a rainbow. After sold-out performances in New York and Minnesota in 2018, Marjie Shrimpton brings her solo cabaret back to NYC to revive these favorite tunes and more, while bringing both Judy's story and her own to the stage, in honor of the 50th Anniversary of Judy's passing. Throughout the show, Marjie draws audiences into the musical mood of a bygone era and attempts to answer the big question: "What Would Judy Do" (or sing) if she were trying to chase our cares away today? Directed and co-conceived by Michael Pesce, accompanied by Ben Houghton on piano and Noah Garabedian on bass.

Marjie premiered What Would Judy Do? in January 2018 at The Duplex Cabaret Theatre in downtown Manhattan, earning a review from Cabaret Scenes Magazine saying, "Marjie Shrimpton stunned with a musical tribute to her hometown hero." In September and October 2018, she took the show to The Reif Performing Arts Center in Grand Rapids, MN, Judy's and her shared hometown, and Bryant-Lake Bowl & Theater in Minneapolis, MN.

Interested parties can learn more about the show at www.marjieshrimpton.com/cabaret.

Tickets are $15 online / $20 at the door (plus a $20 food or beverage minimum) and can be purchased online at https://www.westbankcafe.com/laurie-beechman-theatre or by calling OvationTix at (212) 352-3101.

About Marjie Shrimpton

Marjie Shrimpton is an actor-dancer-singer based in New York City. She has been featured in a number of stage and film productions, most recently in The Skin of Our Teeth at Berkshire Theatre Group, directed by David Auburn, and as Judy Haynes in White Christmas at La Comedia Dinner Theatre. She has been a featured jazz singer for at The Museum of the City of New York, has performed works by notable choreographers Twyla Tharp, Larry Keigwin and Sidra Bell. She is an associate choreographer to Brandon Powers and regularly collaborates with Jennifer Jancuska + The BringAbout. Marjie was born and raised in Grand Rapids, MN, birthplace of Judy Garland, and What Would Judy Do? is her cabaret debut.





