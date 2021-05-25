Meet the Students of Next on Stage: Marina Jansen Shares Their Passion for Language and Linguistics!

Click Here for More Articles on Next On Stage

We're down to our top 10 contestants in our Next on Stage competition.

Contestant Marina Jansen shares more about their charity, why they applied to the competition, and a fun fact you might not know about them!



Why did you apply for Next on Stage?

My friends had participated in it previously, and it looked like a lot of fun and a great challenge!

What charity did you pick and why?

I chose the World Food Programme, as it is a charity I have been supportive of for quite some time now. As an eating disorder survivor, I know how important quality food and nourishment is for everyone. I want to see a world where no one ever suffers from malnourishment and/or starvation!

Share a fun fact about yourself!

I am also passionate about languages/linguistics! I am proficient in Spanish and conversational in Portuguese and American Sign Language! I am going to minor in teaching english to speakers of other languages in college.

