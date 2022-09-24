Marilyn Mazur's Shamania Releases 'REROOTING' On Swiss Label Clap Your Hands

Marilyn Mazur's Shamania has released 'REROOTING' on the Swiss Label Clap Your Hands.

Her collaborations with Miles Davis, Gil Evans and Wayne Shorter established her worldwide reputation in the mid to late 1980s, as did her later career with Jan Garbarek. But even before that, drummer and composer Marilyn Mazur had realized significant projects of her own. Her Primi Band, an experimental music theater group that existed from 1978 to 1986, left such a lasting impression that the Copenhagen Jazz Festival wanted to revive the group four decades later. Unfortunately, that was not possible, but the evocative spirit of that band has been let out of the bottle again with a new project.

Shamania is the name of the band Marilyn formed in 2015. Their shamanic spirit is based on the idea of a modern tribal gathering of female musical forces, focused entirely on rhythm, body and voice in an experimental context and the challenge of finding common ground.

The ten women of Shamania are among the most independent musicians on the Scandinavian scene, living in Denmark, Norway and Sweden. When they come together, their tremendous energy brings original power and fascinating rhythms to the stage, enchanting the listener with atmospheric moods and moments of pure wonder. They have now captured these very qualities on their second album: REROOTING brings together 16 songs, a combination of Marilyn's brand new and older compositions, all but one of which were previously unreleased.

Each of these songs has its own story, such as "Drungudans", composed for Marilyn's son Fabian to entertain him when he was a baby, or "Solnedgangskanon", the sunset canon that illuminates the world situation. "The Birds Are Early Out" is an old poem by Marilyn about the long, Nordic nights and the birds that start singing even before you've gone to bed. "Virtual Towers" was written on April 1, 2021 (April Fool's Day), with the desire to finally make music together with friends again after a long separation. "Shadow Tune" was also written in the sign of the pandemic and the worries it brings. And so was "Rerooting", the title song, written during the first reunion of Shamania musicians after self-isolation due to the pandemic and many concert cancellations.

From the waterphone, which combines the principles of the Tibetan water drum, the African lamellophone and the 18th century nail fiddle to Udu clay pot drums, various bongos, congas, the kalimba, drums and tuned gongs from all over the world, to the Norwegian goat horn: the extraordinary richness of timbres, together with the other instruments, shapes the songs, shines and radiates from them, results in the unmistakable Shamania sound and, together with the brilliant rhythms, forms the trademark of Marilyn Mazur: music that often seems ritualistic, with an unerring sense for outstanding dialogues, solos and improvisations - as well as an energetic elemental power and the great musician's very personal musical language that reaches far beyond jazz. www.clapyourhands.ch

TRACKS

1. SOLNEDGANGSKANON 4:57

soli: Hildegunn Øiseth, goat horn; Josefine Cronholm, voice; Marilyn Mazur, udu

2. THE BIRDS ARE EARLY OUT 4:07

voices: Josefine Cronholm and Sissel Vera Pettersen

3. COLORED MINDS 5:24

soli: Sissel Vera Pettersen, voice; Marilyn Mazur, kalimba; Makiko Hirabayashi, prepared piano

4. VIRTUAL TOWERS 3:38

soli: Lotte Anker, tenor sax; Makiko Hirabayashi, piano

5. SPRING PRINCESS 5:08

soli: Josefine Cronholm, voice; Lis Wessberg, tb; Marilyn Mazur, percussion

6. GONGS FOR PEACE 1 2:13

Marilyn Mazur, gong solo

7. REROOTING 3:58

8. SHADOW TUNE 3:56

solo: Makiko Hirabayashi, piano

9. CIRCULAR CHANT 4:12

soli: Josefine Cronholm, voice; Ida Gormsen, bass; Lotte Anker, tenor sax

10. SHAMAMALIBAS 2:57

soli: Hildegunn Øiseth, goathorn; Marilyn Mazur, percussion; Lotte Anker, soprano sax; Lisbeth Diers, congas

11. VINDBAS 2:57

solo: Makiko Hirabayashi, piano

12. BALI BALA 3:58

soli: Josefine Cronholm, voice; Marilyn Mazur, balaphone; Lis Wessberg, tb; Lisbeth Diers bongos

13. UNISON TOWER 1:51

drum solo: Anna Lund

14. DRUNGUDANS 2:23

Solo: Sissel Vera Pettersen, voice; Lisbeth Diers congas

15. LARGO OF VOICES 4:05

Solo intro: Hildegunn Øiseth tp; Marilyn Mazur, waterphone; Josefine Cronholm, recital

16. GONGS FOR PEACE 2 2:09

Marylin Mazur, gong solo

PERSONNEL

Josefine Cronholm - vocals

Sissel Vera Petterson - vocals, alto sax

Hildegunn Øiseth - trumpet, goat horn

Lotte Anker - tenor & soprano saxophone

Lis Wessberg - trombone

Makiko Hirabayashi - piano, keyboards

Ida Gormsen - electric bass

Lisbeth Diers - congas, percussion

Anna Lund - drums

Marilyn Mazur - composer/leader, percussion, balaphone, kalimba

All compositions and lyrics by Marilyn Mazur, except the lyrics of Largo of Voices by Josefine Cronholm.

ABOUT THE LABEL

Patrik Zosso and Sarah Chaksad announce the arrival of CLAP YOUR HANDS - a progressive label, assembling diverse artists who share an approach presenting music that is unique, creative, crafted with care.

Through music, videos, blogs, podcasts, master classes, interviews, written scores and more, CYH invites listeners to discover a deeper understanding of every aspect of the creative process.



CYH is deeply rooted in Jazz but recognizes it as a philosophy more than a genre. It celebrates independent, artistic visions. Zosso and Chaksad work closely with all their artists, resulting in audience engagement and musical journeys of discovery. www.clapyourhands.ch