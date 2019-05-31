Marc Webb in Talks to Direct Disney's SNOW WHITE Remake

The Remake Will Feature New Songs from Pasek and Paul

Marc Webb is in talks to direct the Disney's upcoming live-action adaptation of "Snow White," according to Variety.

Screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson is in negotiations to write the script, which will expand upon the story and music from the 1938 animated classic. It was previously announced that Benj Pasek and Justin Paul will write new songs for the movie and Marc Platt is on board to produce.

The original "Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs" cartoon was based on The Brothers Grimm fairytale and was released over 80 years ago as Disney's first animated feature film.

There have been several adaptations of the classic tale over the years. Recent adaptations of the classic film include "Mirror Mirror" with Julia Roberts and Lily Collins and "Snow White and the Huntsman" starring Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart.

Webb is best-known for directing "The Amazing Spider-Man" films and has directed indies like FOX Searchlight's "Gifted" and "The Only Living Boy in New York."

Pasek and Paul are an award-winning Broadway songwriting team responsible for such hits as Dear Evan Hansen," "La La Land", and "The Greatest Showman."

