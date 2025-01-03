Marc Shaiman & Scott Wittman To Receive GMHC 2025 Howard Ashman Award 

GMHC will honor legendary songwriters Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman with the 2025 Howard Ashman Award. Founded in 1982 as Gay Men’s Health Crisis, GMHC is the world’s first HIV and AIDS services organization,

Shaiman and Wittman are the Tony, Emmy, and two-time Grammy winning team behind Broadway, TV, and film favorites such as HAIRSPRAY, SOME LIKE IT HOT, and MARY POPPINS RETURNS. Next up for the duo is the much-anticipated Broadway musical adaptation of SMASH, inspired by the television series for which they were nominated for two Emmy Awards. SMASH opens at the Imperial Theatre in April.

The award will be presented on Monday, February 10, at GMHC's 10th annual Cabaret & Howard Ashman Award, a fundraising event hosted by Joe's Pub at The Public Theater in New York City. They will be saluted by friends, including composers and lyricists, as well as Broadway, movie, and TV stars. The event will be hosted by Cacophony Daniels, the award-winning drag queen persona created by Broadway performer Courter Simmons (JERSEY BOYS). Kyle Branzel will be the music director. Corporate sponsors so far include Room and Board (Producer Level) and Mount Sinai Institute for Advanced Medicine Center for Transgender Medicine and Surgery (Director Level).

Shaiman and Wittman have a long history of supporting the fight to end the HIV and AIDS epidemic. For example, in the 1990s Wittman directed and conceived several fundraising events for GMHC at Carnegie Hall featuring Patti LuPone, Cyndi Lauper, Rufus Wainwright, and The B52’s. Also, for GMHC, he directed on Broadway DOIN’ WHAT COMES NATURALLY: A TRIBUTE TO ETHEL MERMAN featuring Madeline Kahn, Patti LuPone, Bette Midler, and Elaine Stritch, among many other stars.

Proceeds from the 2025 GMHC Cabaret & Howard Ashman Award will directly support GMHC's lifesaving programs for thousands of people living with and affected by HIV and AIDS. GMHC’s comprehensive psychosocial services include HIV/STI testing, prevention, mental health and substance use treatment, legal and immigration support, housing, workforce development, policy advocacy, and meals and nutrition.

The Howard Ashman Award is named for the Oscar, Golden Globe, and Grammy Award-winning lyricist of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, THE LITTLE MERMAID, ALADDIN, and LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, who died of AIDS-related complications in 1991. Prior Ashman awardees include (in alphabetical order) Lea DeLaria, André De Shields, the late Terrence McNally, Alan Menken, Javier Muñoz, Kathy Najimy, Andrew Rannells, Michael Urie, and Tom Viola.