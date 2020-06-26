Manhattan School of Music Centennial Media Wins Multiple Awards

Manhattan School of Music: Celebrating 100 Years (1918 - 2018), a deluxe 304-page book celebrating MSM's history, has been awarded a 2020 Circle of Excellence "Grand Gold" Award in the category of "Institutional Relations - Promotional Publication" by CASE, the Council for Advancement and Support of Education.

Of the book, a project that was led by MSM Director of Archives and Institutional Historian John K. Blanchard, the CASE judging panel wrote: "This book is stunning. The institution incorporated in-house talent in the design and invited their entire faculty to help in proofing. A teaser brochure announced that the book was coming, and a separate website was created to handle book sales, which are being used to offset the printing cost. The book has a soft-touch dust jacket, and the interior pages are on beautiful gloss stock with some sort of nice coating. This is a beautiful, well-written commemorative piece of an important New York City cultural institution. Bravo. Any higher-ed institution would be thrilled to show off such a book to showcase school history and accomplishments."

It was also recently announced that a video created for one of Manhattan School of Music's many Centennial celebrations in 2018-19 has received international recognition by the 41st Annual Telly Awards, which honors excellence in video and television across all screens. "Manhattan School of Music Piano Legacies" won Silver awards in two categories: "Non-Broadcast Craft: Use of Music" and "Non-Broadcast General: Low Budget." The multi-category competition had over 13,000 entries this year, from all 50 states and 5 continents.

The MSM page for the CASE Award: https://www.case.org/awards/circle-excellence/2020/celebrating-100-years-1918-2018

The Winners page for the Telly Awards "Non-Broadcast Craft Category: Use of Music":

https://www.tellyawards.com/winners/2020/non-broadcast/craft-use-of-music

The Winners page for the Telly Award "Non-Broadcast General Category: Low Budget":

https://www.tellyawards.com/winners/2020/non-broadcast/general-low-budget-under-700-per-minute

About the Centennial Book

The deluxe 304-page publication celebrates 100 Years of Manhattan School of Music history. It features treasures from the MSM Archives - some never before seen by the public - tracing the year-by-year history of the conservatory since it began in 1918, with more than 650 photos and scanned documents. This special publication is the most comprehensive document ever produced about MSM and is filled with historical details, anecdotes, and alumni reflections. Thousands of mentions of students, faculty, alumni, and guest performers are all carefully indexed for easy reference.

Earlier this year, the Centennial Book received an Educational Advertising Award, sponsored by Higher Education Marketing Report, from 2,350 entries, received from over one-thousand colleges, universities and secondary schools from all fifty states and several foreign countries.

"This book has immediately become one of the treasures in my library and in my life! BRAVO for preserving MSM's enormous legacy in this beautiful book," states Solomon Mikowsky, long-time member of the School's piano faculty. In the words of conductor/composer Anton Coppola, an MSM alumnus and former long-time faculty member who died in March at the age of 102, "This most impressive volume is an altogether brilliant documentation presented in the most attractive format, a dazzling accomplishment of this institution, from its modest beginnings to its present, impressive stature. It represents a colossal accomplishment, admirably achieved. I stand in awe... Tutti bravi!"

The Book was produced by the MSM Media & Communications department (Jeff Breithaupt, Vice President), and the project was managed by John K. Blanchard, Institutional Historian and Director of Archives.

https://www.msmnyc.edu/about/history/centennialbook/

About the Piano Legacies Video

"Manhattan School of Music Piano Legacies" was created by John K. Blanchard, MSM Institutional Historian and Director of Archives, for faculty member Lisa Yui's "Lives of the Piano" series, one of many concerts in the MSM 2018-19 performance season celebrating the School's centennial. Produced to compliment Yui's October 2018 lecture-demonstration, it features two formidable former members of the MSM piano faculty - Dora Zaslavsky Koch (b. 1904, d. 1987) and Constance Keene (b. 1921, d. 2005) - and highlights the invaluable roles the two individuals played in the history of the School.

"This video is so moving and fulfilling," says Marc Silverman, Chair of MSM's Piano department. "It truly captures the essence and ethos of our school, and news of this prize has enriched the life of the MSM Community."

View the video on the School's YouTube channel here:

