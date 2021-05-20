Manhattan Film Festival 2021 to Premiere DESTINATION MARFA

Destination Marfa, written and directed by Andy Stapp and starring Tony Todd and Stelio Savante will have its US Premiere at the long-running Manhattan Film Festival which runs from June 17th 2021 through June 27th 2021. The film has also been selected to screen at the Toronto Film Awards 2021.

The surrealist sci-fi follows four lifelong friends who decide to veer off the road and venture into a small West Texas town known as Marfa, where they encounter mysterious lights as the line between reality and fantasy become increasingly blurred.

Todd and Savante play opposing forces in the town of Marfa. Also starring are Brittany Jo Alvarado, Kyle Colton, Marcus Jahn, Tracy Perez, Richard Riehle, Kimberley Christann Pember, Lisa Roumain, Neil Sandilands, and Scot Scurlock. Destination Marfa was filmed throughout Texas. The film's producers are Stelio Savante, and Starla Christian with Stapp serving as executive producer. The film will officially be released domestically on August 3, 2021, via SP Releasing.

The Manhattan Film Festival (now having their 15th Annual Edition) was originally founded as the Independent Features Film Festival. Hosted at the then Tribeca Cinemas, it was the first film festival in which film selection was done online via a web-based competition. The festival continued to innovate and became the first to introduce a virtual platform. Shortly thereafter, the State of New York approved a name reservation to become the Manhattan Film Festival. Upon this transition, MFF became a traditional film festival, in which their programming team works very hard to annually program a diverse film lineup of established, emerging, and student filmmakers.