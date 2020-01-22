Mandy Gonzalez Reveals She is Fighting Breast Cancer
Mandy Gonzalez has revealed that she is fighting breast cancer, according to an exclusive interview with People.
The performer, who is currently playing Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton on Broadway, received the news last year after deciding to get a mammogram during her routine checkup.
The first ultrasound did not come back completely clean, and Gonzalez was advised to come back in six months. It was then that doctors diagnosed her with breast cancer. She had surgery weeks later in November 2019.
"I'm letting everyone know that this is one part of my life, and the other parts of my life continue," she says. "I'm a mother, I have an eight-year-old daughter who's very busy, and I will continue to sing and perform as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton. I had surgery last fall and am still currently going through treatment."
Read more on People.
Mandy currently stars as Angelica Schuyler in Hamilton and as Lucy Knox on the CBS hit Madam Secretary. On-stage, the dynamic range of Mandy's voice sets a new standard-one moment, she can be soft and sultry; the next moment, she can shake the rafters. Mandy is a Warner East West Records artist and recently released her debut album, Fearless, which debuted at #13 on the iTunes pop charts.
Mandy is also known for originating the role of Nina Rosario in the Tony Award-winning show In the Heights. Previously, she starred as Elphaba in the Broadway production of Wicked-blowing the roof off of New York's Gershwin Theatre every night. Mandy has performed for symphonies around the country and will be performing as the lead vocalist for the Philly Pops 11-show Christmas Spectacular.
Mandy is also an author-she recently published a widely-cited article in the Harvard Business Review on how to overcome one's fear of public speaking and be more confident in one's communication and leadership.
Mandy is the proud founder of #FearlessSquad-a social media movement for inclusiveness and belonging. The movement connects millions of people around the world, encourages them to be their best selves and helps them empower each other.
