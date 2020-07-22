'Man on the Street' Content Creator Yuval David Uses NYC Streets as Canvas for Uplifting Work

Celebrated content creator Yuval David has cast one unmistakably identifiable name across his continuum of content. New York City.

In a freshand bold approach to cinematic storytelling, New York's rapidly recognizable 'Man on the Street' Yuval has partnered with the Big Apple, servingas his dynamic canvas, to create content that entertains, uplifts, and inspires.

If you live in New York, or have visited the city in recent months, chances are you have seen him traversing Manhattan's streets, microphone in hand, with film crew in tow, conducting interviews with a diverse cross-section of humanity, and in some cases, playing pranks on them, in public areas of the city.

The twist- these are not standard-fare practical jokes at others' expense, but surprise gestures of goodwill - such as in his popular series, 'Pranks of Kindness.' In the digital webisode series, Yuval is seen delving out compliments in the park, giving hugs, getting people to win in competitions, and ensuring others feel good about themselves.

In his most daring and visionary concept, 'One Actor Short,'Yuval pulls together a cast of random individuals from the streets, strangers to him and to each other, and directs them through a series of improvised scenes, coming together to create a short film, which he fearlessly directs and produces.

Yuval creates a safe space for each cast member to be authentically playful in an environment they may not feel comfortable, yetguides them to give pivotal performances. The series of uniquely created short films - including a crime procedural drama, a romantic comedy, and a sports film- has been generating acclaim, andhas been featured as an official selection and recognized as a winner in multiple international film festivals, including The Big Apple Film Festival, NYC Independent Film Festival, NewFilmmakers Film Festival, and Hollywood Just4Shorts film competition, Top Shorts Film Festival, Vegas CineFest International Film Festival, IndieFest, Accolade Global Film Festival, New York Lift-Off Film Festival, European Cinematography Awards, American Golden Picture Film Festival, Best Shorts Film Festival, New York Film Awards, Kosice International Film Festival, Prague International Film Festival, and Wallachia International Film Festival.

All of Yuval's content is aimed at making peoplefeel good, both those on and off camera, and promoting social good through art, something he speaks about on panels and through keynote speeches around the world. Yuval's approach is focused on empowering others. Throughout his span of creative and advocacy work, which focuses on identity, gender, creativity, social and environmental consciousness (includingLGBTQ+, Jewish and Israeli, humanitarian, and arts and cultural organizations and causes), Yuval seeks to invite others in through inclusivity, allowing them to join on the journey, and impart a message of becoming more improved versions of themselves.

In his series, 'Better World with Yuval David,'he once again focuses his lens on everyday people, querying them on what simple thing they do to make the world a better place.

Similar to 'Better World' are Yuval's other series, such as 'What Makes You Beautiful,' 'What Are You Good At,'and his more thought-provoking and experimentalcontent, such as his series filmed on the subway, especially 'Immigrant on the Subway.'

Additionally, Yuval hosts, directs, and produces other content focused on food and culinary arts, travel, and the arts.

All of his content can be located by visiting his YouTube at https://www.youtube.com/YuvalDavid.

For more on Yuval David, visit https://yuvaldavid.com, or his other social media channels at the following:

