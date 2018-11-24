Man Fires BB Gun Near Performance of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF in Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh has reported that a man fired a BB gun near the Benedum Center recently, where a crowd was waiting before a performance of Fiddler on the Roof.

Kevin Wilkes, the chief security officer for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, told the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he heard a popping sound and he saw a man with "what appeared to be a gun in his hand" walking down the street. He was allegedly aiming the gun toward the crowd of people.

29-year-old Andre Freeman Jr. was the man in question. Freeman was tackled to the ground by Wilkes until police could arrive and arrest him. He was charged with causing or risking a catastrophe, disorderly conduct, discharging a firearm or airgun, carrying a facsimile of a firearm and simple assault.

This is not the first criminal act that took place around a performance of Fiddler on the Roof. As BroadwayWorld previously reported, last week, a man was heard shouting "Heil Hitler, Heil Trump" during intermission. Later he said he had been drinking and the outbursts were out of hatred for the president, not support.

Tony-winning director Bartlett Sher brings his fresh take on a beloved masterpiece to life as FIDDLER ON THE ROOF begins a North American tour direct from Broadway. A wonderful cast and a lavish orchestra tell this heartwarming story of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, and the timeless traditions that define faith and family. To love! To life!

Fiddler on the Roof plays the Benedum Center through November 25. For more information, click here.

