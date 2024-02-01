Man Arrested Following Violent Incident At Swan Lake in Manchester





A man has been arrested following an incident that unfolded at the Manchester Opera House on the evening of Sunday, January 21st, when what was meant to be a tranquil night of ballet turned into a scene of unexpected violence.

Greater Manchester Police report that officers were dispatched to the venue at approximately 8:35 pm following reports of a disturbance during the interval of the "Swan Lake" performance.

The Independent reports that eyewitness accounts describe a sudden altercation between two individuals, leading to one person being punched in the face. 

An audience member recounted the swift escalation of the dispute to BBC Radio Manchester, noting the immediate and effective response by the police which helped to mitigate further concerns among the theatre-goers.

"We were a bit scared, but once the police are there you feel reassured that nothing else is going to happen, and everyone seemed quite calm, and it just carried on as normal," the witness stated.

A 30-year-old man was apprehended at the scene on suspicion of assault. He was subsequently taken into custody for questioning before being released pending further investigation. 

The investigation is ongoing.



