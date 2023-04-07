Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Major Paintings By Rackstraw Downes & Stanley Lewis Come To Betty Cuningham Gallery, April 29

This exhibition is accompanied by an online viewing room and will be open to the public through Friday, July 28, 2023.

Apr. 07, 2023  
Major Paintings By Rackstraw Downes & Stanley Lewis Come To Betty Cuningham Gallery, April 29

"Paint what you see! Paint what you see!" so exclaims Stanley Lewis to a group visiting his retrospective at American University in 2007, describing the mammoth challenge that he faces daily in his own work. Meanwhile Rackstraw Downes traverses the country conscious of season, light, ditches and power lines to find a site that satisfies "some inner need".

Betty Cuningham Gallery will open, ON-SITE, a two-person show featuring major paintings by Rackstraw Downes and Stanley Lewis. Opening reception on Saturday, April 29th, 4 - 6 PM.

Both Downes and Lewis are on-site painters. Both fight for 'honest' observation, with a shared interest in the particular and the mundane. However, they differ greatly by method, by subject, by need, and even sometimes by humor. While Rackstraw will travel miles to sites which intrigue him, Stanley stays put and paints where he is. In a 2006 gallery video Rackstraw speaks about his frustration to do it right: "Do it again, Downes, and get it right this time, the way it REALLY is!! And I love that!"

In a letter to the gallery Stanley writes about trying to get it right: "To do my BEST means I go very slowly and try to get everything as good as I can before I move on - I always have to redo everything almost 100 times. Very Slow process. After my eyes warm up, I see every blade of grass."

Both share the need for adjustment and change. Downes will often find the need to extend his canvas, to include a more than 180º view, splicing on sections on left or right, top or bottom. Lewis on the other hand self-corrects, piling paper over paper, incorporating tears and sometimes staples or nails all towards getting it right. Downes' canvases surround the viewer demanding a virtual visit to the location, and often exposing an environmental/political message. On the other hand, Lewis' thickly worked, bas-relief canvases physically share the viewer's space and open a complex experience of discovery.

A juxtaposition of these two painters, who work to capture the truth of their subjects, opens-up the question of personal observation and objectivity: Painting and building on each moment in time through their personally constructed windows.

This exhibition is accompanied by an online viewing room and will be open to the public through Friday, July 28, 2023.



Related Stories
Photos: The Cast of Steven Soderbergh-Produced THE FEARS Meets The Press Photo
Photos: The Cast of Steven Soderbergh-Produced THE FEARS Meets The Press
Academy Award and Emmy Award winner Steven Soderbergh (sex, lies, and videotape, Traffic, Erin Brockovich), will make his New York City theatrical producing debut with the World Premiere of The Fears, a new play by Emma Sheanshang (Every Girl Gets Her Man, Greetings from Tim Buckley), and directed by Dan Algrant (“Sex and the City,” People I Know). The company of the play met the press this week! Check out photos of the event!
Video: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Stars Tease New Musical Numbers Photo
Video: RISE OF THE PINK LADIES Stars Tease New Musical Numbers
Shanel Bailey, who has been seen on Broadway in The Book of Mormon, discussed filming the musical numbers in the new series. Joined by Jason Schmidt and Madison Thompson, the stars discussed their favorite memories on set, working with Jackie Hoffman, and more. Watch the new interview video now!
Deborah Cox, Peppermint & More Join Center Theatre Group Gala Photo
Deborah Cox, Peppermint & More Join Center Theatre Group Gala
Additional performers have joined the lineup for the 2023 Gala, “Light Up Los Angeles,” which is planned for April 15, 2023 at The Music Center. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
Interview: SCHMIGADOON Creator Cinco Paul on His Writing Process Photo
Interview: SCHMIGADOON Creator Cinco Paul on His Writing Process
This season of Schmigadoon, creator Cinco Paul is bringing audiences into the world of Schmigaco, parodying the musicals of the '60s and '70s like Hair, Cabaret, Pippin, Sweeney Todd, Annie, Chicago, and more! Watch a vdeo interview in which Paul discussed

More Hot Stories For You


Deborah Cox, Peppermint, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Center Theatre Group's 2023 GalaDeborah Cox, Peppermint, Cheyenne Jackson & More Join Center Theatre Group's 2023 Gala
April 7, 2023

Additional performers have joined the lineup for the 2023 Gala, “Light Up Los Angeles,” which is planned for April 15, 2023 at The Music Center. See who is starring, and learn how to purchase tickets!
STARS IN THE HOUSE to Host Game Night With ALMOST FAMOUS Cast MembersSTARS IN THE HOUSE to Host Game Night With ALMOST FAMOUS Cast Members
April 7, 2023

Stars in the House will be hosting a game night featuring cast members of Almost Famous! See who will be taking part and learn how to tune in!
Patti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Second DaughterPatti Murin and Colin Donnell Welcome Second Daughter
April 7, 2023

Broadway couple Patti Murin and Colin Donnell have welcomed their second daughter! 
Lea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL RevivalLea Michele Teases Possible Filmed Version of FUNNY GIRL Revival
April 7, 2023

Lea Michele revealed that she hopes that a filmed version of the Funny Girl revival may be in our future! Michele, who joined the cast in August of last year, was asked by E! if a movie is in the works while attending Variety's Power of Women event.
Preorder the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording Today!Preorder the KIMBERLY AKIMBO Original Broadway Cast Recording Today!
April 7, 2023

Kimberly Akimbo: Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released on CD on Friday, May 19. The CD is available for pre-order starting today, Friday, April 7. The CD booklet features complete lyrics, color photography and liner notes by Washington Post theater writer Peter Marks.
share
close sound sound