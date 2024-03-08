Major Attaway, T.3 & More to Perform With Deke Sharon at Carnegie Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



On Sunday, March 24, Distinguished Concerts International New York will present a thrilling, pop-forward repertory, featuring Total Vocal with Deke Sharon at 2 PM at Stern Auditorium, Perelman Stage, Carnegie Hall.

Returning for its 8th edition is DCINY's annual event and crowd-pleaser, Total Vocal, a celebration of American pop music led by conductor, arranger, and creative director, Deke Sharon, known as “The Father of Contemporary A Capella.” Sharon is credited for helping to popularize a capella in the mainstream, having vocally produced five seasons of The Sing Off in the United States and in international markets, and serving as on-site music director and vocal producer for all three of the hit films in the Pitch Perfect franchise. Deke founded the Contemporary A Cappella Society while in college, and is responsible for many seminal a cappella programs. He is also contemporary a cappella's most prolific arranger, having arranged over 2,000 songs, with many of them in print worldwide with Hal Leonard/Contemporary A Cappella Publishing. Sharon will be joined by special guests: Kaila Mullady, Vocal Percussion; Major Attaway, Special Guest Artist; T.3., Special Guest Artist; and the Distinguished Concerts Singers International.

The family-friendly program will bring a new a-capella twist to a wide range of pop favorites, including: Any Way You Want It (Steve Perry, Neal Schon); Beautiful Day (U2); All of Me (John Legend); Nobody Like U (Billie Eilish, Finneas O'Connell); Fly Like an Eagle (Steve Miller); The Chain (Fleetwood Mac); Rocky Mountain High (John Denver, Mike Taylor); Crash Into Me (Dave Matthews); Human Nature (Steve Porcaro, John Bettis); Into the Unknown (from Frozen 2) (Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez); Sir Duke (Stevie Wonder); and more.

“It might seem counterintuitive to arrange a song for a cappella - a form that demands interpersonal connection - from perhaps the best-known album of all time about breakup and dysfunction: Fleetwood Mac's Rumors album,” writes Sharon about arranging The Chain. “However, contrast and juxtaposition creates levels of interest, chiaroscuro if you will, and I'm pretty sure the groups on stage will remain intact once the song is through—as Fleetwood Mac did as well.”

“We are thrilled to be bringing ‘Total Vocal' and the father of a capella, Deke Sharon, back to Carnegie Hall for an eighth time,” says DCINY Artistic Director and Principal Conductor Jonathan Griffith, who co-founded the company with General Director Iris Derke. “Every year, without fail, this performance gets people out of their seats and into the aisles. Of all the a capella performances out there, this is the one you cannot miss.”



PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

TOTAL VOCAL WITH Deke Sharon

Sunday, March 24, 2024, 2pm ET

Perelman Stage | Stern Auditorium, Carnegie Hall

Tickets start at $23

Special Guests

Kaila Mullady, Vocal Percussion

Major Attaway, Special Guest Artist

T.3., Special Guest Artist

Distinguished Concerts Singers International Performers

*Antigo High School Canto Voce (WI), Jacob Oxley, Director

*Atlantic Harmonies Youth Choirs (ME), Bailey Smith, Director

CDNIS Community Choir (Hong Kong), Anne Drouet, Director

*Forte A Cappella (OH), Kelly Korpusik, Director

The Head of School Singers (TN), Matthew Smyth, Director

Pop Chorus (UK), Yula Andrews, Director

*Pop Voices (UK), Anya Small, Director

*Sheppard Academy of Vocal Arts (NY), Bettina Sheppard, Director

*Squad Harmonix (CA), Laura Saggers, Director

St. Mary's Academy SAIMARAC (CO), Jack McHugh, Director

Woodson High School Unaccompanied Minors (VA), Amy Moir, Director

And Individual Singers from around the globe

*Denotes DCINY Alumni